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Former Education CS Jacob Kaimenyi lands top university job

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 22, 2026
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Former Education Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has been appointed the second chancellor of the Management University of Africa (MUA). [Courtecy]

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Jacob Thuranira Kaimenyi has been appointed the second chancellor of the Management University of Africa (MUA).

Kaimenyi succeeds Dr Reuben Musyoka Mutiso, who served as chancellor for 14 years from the university’s inception. MUA announced the appointment on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, saying its Board of Trustees had selected Kaimenyi to lead the institution into its next phase of growth.

In a statement, MUA cited Kaimenyi’s experience in academia, public service and leadership as it welcomed him to the position.

“We warmly congratulate Prof. Kaimenyi, whose exceptional service to academia and to the nation is widely recognised. We look forward to benefiting from his vast experience as the university enters this new chapter,” the institution said.

Kaimenyi’s career spans university administration, government leadership and diplomacy, with experience in academia and public policy.

He began his academic journey at the University of Nairobi in 1974 as part of the pioneer class of its Bachelor of Dental Surgery programme. He graduated in 1978 before pursuing postgraduate studies in periodontology at the University of Mangalore in India and later earning a doctorate from the University of Nairobi.

He rose through the university’s academic ranks to become a professor of periodontology and deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academic affairs, a position he held from 2004 to 2013.

In 2013, Kaimenyi joined the government as Cabinet Secretary for Education, Science and Technology under former President Uhuru Kenyatta. He later served as Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Housing and Urban Development from 2015 to 2018.

His public service career also extended into diplomacy, including representing Kenya in Belgium and engagements with the European Union, Luxembourg and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States.

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Management University of Africa Prof. Jacob Kaimenyi Ex-Education CS Kaimenyi MUA Chancellor
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