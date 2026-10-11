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Mudavadi: Learners with special needs deserves equal opportunities

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 11, 2026
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Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, assisted by Public Service PS Prof. Jane Imbunya to unvail pleque on construction of dormitory at Friends Kaimosi Comprehensive Special School on October 10, 2026. [PCS] 

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting inclusive education and ensuring learners with special needs have equal opportunities to learn, grow and achieve their full potential, as concerns over safe accommodation and access to essential learning facilities remain central to their welfare.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said every child deserves an opportunity to succeed regardless of their abilities or circumstances, pledging continued government support for special schools across the country.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and achieve their dreams, regardless of their abilities or circumstances,” Mudavadi said.

He spoke at Kaimosi Comprehensive Special School in Vihiga County while laying the foundation stone for a proposed girls’ dormitory estimated to cost Sh9 million. The facility, which will accommodate 166 learners, is expected to improve living conditions and provide a safer, more comfortable environment for girls with special needs.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, Public Service PS Prof. Jane Imbunya joins Friends Kaimosi Comprehensive Special School learners on October 10, 2026. [PCS]  

Mudavadi said the project was not merely about constructing a building but also about protecting learners’ dignity and promoting equality in education.

“This project is about more than a building. It is about dignity, inclusion and giving every learner a fair chance to succeed,” he said, acknowledging the school administration, engineers, community leaders and other stakeholders for supporting the initiative.

Mudavadi said the ultimate goal was an inclusive Kenya where no child is left behind and every learner is given an opportunity to flourish.

Delivering on that promise will require continued investment, accountability and collaboration to ensure learners with special needs enjoy dignity, safety and equal access to quality education.

Mudavadi donated Sh150,000 for food supplies and another Sh50,000 to purchase a television to support the school.

The planned dormitory comes as schools serving learners with special needs seek better facilities that respond to their unique requirements.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi lay foundation stone for the construction of dormitory at Friends Kaimosi Comprehensive Special School on October 10, 2026. [PCS]

Public Service Principal Secretary Prof. Jane Imbunya said the project underscored the importance of inclusive education and the need to give every child equal opportunities, regardless of their circumstances.

She said the government and other stakeholders must ensure that commitments made during project launches translate into tangible improvements in learners’ lives.

“Laying foundations is important. Delivering what those foundations promise is the real measure of leadership. We will keep following through,” Prof. Imbunya said.

She noted that the dormitory would provide accommodation suited to the girls’ needs, allowing them to rest comfortably after lessons and supporting their overall welfare.

“The future of girls’ education deserves our collective support. Every investment in a girl’s learning is an investment in a stronger community and a brighter tomorrow,” she said.

Adequate accommodation, food, mattresses and appropriate learning resources are essential in creating an environment where learners can concentrate on their studies without unnecessary discomfort or insecurity.

“However, the need for sustained support remains important, as inclusive education requires more than infrastructure. Schools must also have adequate learning materials, appropriate facilities and the resources necessary to support learners with different abilities,” Prof. Imbunya said.

For learners, these interventions are already making a difference with Denno, a student at the institution, praised Imbunya for mobilising support that has improved conditions at the school.

“We now can sleep comfortably through the support of Madam PS Imbunya. We have peace of mind and better opportunities through her help with mattresses, food and learning facilities,” Denno said.

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