Ogamba: Government has provided funding for employment of 20,000 JSS teachers

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has told the Senate that the government remains committed to the progressive absorption of intern teachers into permanent and pensionable employment, subject to the availability of budgetary resources.
Ogamba told Senators that in the Financial Year 2026/2027, the National Treasury has provided funding for the recruitment of 20,000 teachers for Junior Secondary Schools on permanent and pensionable terms, effective January 1, 2027.
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