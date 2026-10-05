Ogamba calls on university dons to resume duty

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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has called on university lecturers to return to work, saying the government has fully honoured its obligations under previous collective bargaining agreements and remains committed to resolving outstanding issues through dialogue.

Speaking during the World Teachers’ Day celebrations, Ogamba said all salary arrears arising from the 2017–2021 and 2021–2025 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) had been fully cleared, ending what he described as a historical problem that had affected university staff.

“The Government has committed to safeguarding the welfare of our lecturers, and has demonstrated this commitment through action. As we speak today, all arrears under the 2017–2021 and 2021–2025 CBAs have been paid up, fully,” Ogamba said.

He said the government was ready to engage university staff unions on future agreements, including the 2025–2029 CBA, but urged lecturers to reciprocate what he termed good faith by respecting court orders and resuming teaching.

“It is with this same spirit that we are committed to timely negotiation and conclusion of future Collective Bargaining Agreements, including the 2025–2029 CBA. I therefore call upon university staff unions and our individual lecturers to reciprocate the good faith, obey the orders of court and return to work,” he said.

Ogamba cautioned against disrupting learning, saying disputes between the government and university staff should be addressed through negotiations rather than at the expense of students.

“Let us not interrupt the education of our students over matters that the Government is ready and willing to address in good faith on the negotiating table,” he said.

His remarks came as the country marked World Teachers’ Day under the theme, “Standing with Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting the Profession, Advancing its Status and Shaping Our Futures.” The theme, Ogamba said, was a reminder that the success of education depends heavily on the welfare and professional growth of teachers.

“Our education system will only thrive if the teacher is thriving, financially, physically and mentally,” he said, calling on the government, parents, communities and education partners to support teachers not only in words but through practical action.

Ogamba traced the origins of the global recognition of teachers’ rights to 1966, when the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNESCO adopted the Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. The framework recognised teachers’ need for respect, fair remuneration, decent working conditions and opportunities for professional growth.

“Sixty years later, we are working to live up to that promise,” he said.

The CS said the government had increased investment in education, with the sector receiving nearly 30 per cent of the national budget over the past four years. He also highlighted the recruitment of large numbers of teachers and measures aimed at improving their welfare through career progression and capacity building.

According to Ogamba, the investments are intended to support the implementation of Competency-Based Education (CBE), which has brought significant changes to Kenya’s education system.

He said teachers had remained at the centre of the transition, guiding learners through successive stages of CBE up to Senior School.

“Reforms of this scale bring challenges, and teachers are always at the vanguard in dealing with them,” Ogamba said, noting that the teaching profession had played a critical role in navigating the changes.

He reiterated that teacher welfare remains a government priority, including ensuring teachers are paid on time, promoted fairly and supported to advance their careers.

“Standing with teachers means listening to them, investing in them, protecting their dignity and helping them reach their full potential,” he said.

Ogamba also stressed that teachers cannot shoulder the responsibility of raising and educating children alone. He called on parents and communities to work alongside schools in nurturing responsible citizens.

He said this partnership should extend beyond academics to co-curricular activities, environmental conservation, climate action, cohesion, patriotism and nation-building.

“Our children are our greatest investment, and teachers cannot raise them alone. Parents and communities must all play their part,” he said.