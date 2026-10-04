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Universities mess: Questions mount over new university funding model

By Lewis Nyaundi | Oct. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba and Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Concerns have emerged over the proposed overhaul of university funding, with questions being raised over who initiated the new model, how quickly it is being pushed through and what it could mean for students and universities.

Sources familiar with the proposals said the Ministry of Education was pushing to have the new system implemented as early as January.

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University Funding Model University Funding Crisis Education Funding Ministry Of Education
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