TVET trainers maintain strike threat as they demand action on grievances

Audio By Vocalize

Education CS Julius Ogamba showed how the machine works at PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute on September 29, 2025. [File, Courtesy]

Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) trainers have maintained their resolve to go on strike from October 2, following a 21-day strike notice issued on September 10.

The Kenya Union of Technical and Vocational Education Trainers (KUTVET) Secretary-General Kepher Oguwi said the union is open to negotiations but will not suspend the strike without concrete action on what it termed its irreducible minimums.

Speaking on Wednesday, Oguwi said the union was particularly opposed to the latest curriculum changes introduced through what it referred to as Circular 4, arguing that it was issued after the academic term had already begun.

He said the latest circular was the fourth change in the curriculum structure in about three years, creating confusion among trainers and students.

“For the last three years, there was circular 1, which was administered for one year, was changed to circular 2, circular 3, which was modularisation. Now last week, just after our meeting, they brought another one, circular 4,” Oguwi said.

He said the union is calling for the withdrawal of the current circular, arguing that institutions had already started the term when the new guidelines were issued.

“You cannot bring a new curriculum when the students have already reported, and you expect it to be implemented and delivered properly,” Oguwi said.

He said trainers who had examined the new curriculum on the ground had raised concerns over its structure, claiming that content previously covered in three months had simply been spread over six months without substantive change.

Oguwi stressed that curriculum development should involve proper review by experts before being introduced to institutions, adding that TVET trainers with years of experience are ready to help identify and fill gaps in the system.

“We want a well-organised system, which can be improved from time to time,” he said.

The union's concerns over curriculum changes come amid what Oguwi described as declining confidence among students and trainers in the current system. He gave an example of a class where only three students reported out of an expected 30, attributing the drop to uncertainty surrounding the training system.

He also said trainers spend considerable time preparing portfolios of evidence and other documentation instead of teaching.

“Most of it is documentation rather than training. Documentation and documentation and documentation,” Oguwi said.

He said the changes had also created uncertainty over when students would undertake industrial attachments and how the training would progress to certification.

The union is also demanding changes to the administration of national examinations in TVET institutions.

Oguwi accused the TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC) of failing to adequately secure examination papers, saying papers were being sent to institutions through email.

He said the practice created security risks and could compromise the credibility of examinations.

“We are saying the emailing of exams must stop forthwith. It has to stop, and the exam must be printed,” Oguwi said.

The union wants examination papers printed and delivered through a secure system, with personnel employed to administer and collect the examinations.

Oguwi also raised concerns over the council's capacity to administer examinations, saying the current system has created problems for both trainers and students.

The union is also opposed to what it termed arbitrary transfers, particularly involving trainers who are nearing retirement, and is calling for proper procedures to be followed in disciplinary matters.

The grievances form part of the issues behind the 21-day strike notice issued by KUTVET to the Ministry of Education on September 10.

Oguwi said the union had received communication from the Ministry of Labour asking it to suspend the strike pending negotiations, but rejected the request unless its key demands were addressed.

“We are not refusing negotiations. We will only suspend if we have got irreducible minimums which we have cited. If it is not there, the strike is on,” he said.

He said the union had mobilised more than 10,000 members and would proceed with the strike if the outstanding issues remained unresolved.

“If our issues are not addressed by then, our strike is on, and it will officially commence on 2nd of October,” Oguwi said.

The union has outlined a phased industrial action that includes withdrawal of voluntary services, demonstrations and, if the grievances remain unresolved, withdrawal of labour and a boycott of the administration, invigilation and marking of national examinations.