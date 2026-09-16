Bishop Gatimu Ngandu: School that invested Sh1.5m but only got Sh5,000 return

Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls High School Principal Jane Njuguna responds to MPs’ queries during an audit hearing at Parliament on September 15, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls High School is on the spot over an investment it made in the stock market, with questions about its viability amid other pressing areas the money could have been directed.

The National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education (PIC-G&E) questioned the school’s decision to invest about Sh1 million in the stock market, which only earns the institution about Sh5,000 in dividends annually.