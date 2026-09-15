Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kamagambo becomes Kenya's 90th university as new chapter begins

By David Njaaga | Sep. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The gate to Kamagambo University in Migori County. The institution has received interim authority to operate as a university, making it Kenya's 90th university. [Courtesy]

Kenya's roster of universities has grown to 90 after President William Ruto issued a Letter of Interim Authority admitting Kamagambo University in Migori into the country's higher education system.

The ceremony took place at Kisumu State Lodge on Tuesday, September 15.

Ruto said the letter grants Kamagambo authority to commence operations within an approved mandate while placing an obligation on the institution to meet the standards required for a full Charter.

"The confidence expressed today must now be earned, every day, through academic integrity, sound governance, prudent stewardship and uncompromising quality," said Ruto.

An institution once known for training primary school teachers will now produce entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Kamagambo traces its roots to an Adventist mission established in 1912 and later operated as a teacher-training college whose graduates served in schools across Kenya.

It becomes the third private university founded by the Adventist Church, after the University of Eastern Africa in Baraton and the Adventist University of Africa in Ongata Rongai.

Under the interim authority, Kamagambo may establish its governing organs and develop academic resources.

With approval from the Commission for University Education, the institution can admit students to three programmes: Bachelor of Education in Arts, Bachelor of Arts in Theology with Entrepreneurship and Bachelor of Business Administration with Entrepreneurship.

Ruto noted the institution's expansion into higher education mirrors a broader national trend.

The University of Nairobi became Kenya's first national university in 1970. The Commission for University Education recorded 630,000 students pursuing degree programmes in 2024 and nearly 124,000 graduates, up from about 100,000 the previous year.

"Access without quality disappoints the student and quality without relevance disappoints the nation," said Ruto, adding that universities will ultimately be judged by graduate competence and the solutions their research delivers to society.

Ruto directed Kamagambo to root its teaching and research in the realities of the Lake Region and Migori County. He called on trustees to govern wisely and on faculty to teach rigorously while guarding academic standards.

"To the students who will enter these gates, come ready to learn, question, create and serve," noted Ruto.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kamagambo University Kenya Universities University Education William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi awaits the world with open arms
Nairobi awaits the world with open arms
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
59 mins ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
National
By David Odongo
59 mins ago
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
National
By Amos Murumba
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
By David Odongo 59 mins ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
By Amos Murumba 59 mins ago
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
By Nikko Tanui 59 mins ago
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
By Standard Team 59 mins ago
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved