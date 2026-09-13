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83-year-old walks 530km to raise funds for university students

By Phares Mutembei | Sep. 13, 2026
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Issack Gacugo (second right), a former civil servant, Mr Gacugo has dedicated a major part of his life to helping the most vulnerable in the community. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

For 83-year-old Issack Gacugo, education of the children and empowerment of communities had become a big part of his life.

A former civil servant, Mr Gacugo has dedicated a major part of his life to helping the most vulnerable in the community.

He was the centre of attention recently when he led the Tharaka University's Charity Walk for Endowment Fund.

Gacugo, full of energy and vigor, walked a total of 530km over 16 days.

The walk along long stretches of roads and up steep hills presented a familiar challenge for Gacugo, who has managed to keep impressively fit for an 83-year-old. But for him, the sacrifice was worth it.

He said the idea of establishing an endowment fund for poor university students appealed to him greatly.

"I came to Tharaka University and learned that they had some challenges with the poor students. I like running and walking, and the idea is to raise funds for the poor students. I appeal to everybody to contribute so that we can hit the target," Gacugo said at the institution where he was flanked by his trainer Moses Wamuru.

Addressing the students, faculty and other guests, he said his vision was to see all the students successfully go through their courses and go on to empower their communities in different fields.

"I am also urging the students to also put in the effort and play their part in studies, and for them to obey their lecturers, so that you are blessed."

Tharaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Peter Muriungi was full of praise for Mr Gacugo, for his contribution in helping to establish the endowment fund.

"With an endowment fund you raise the fund, but you use the interest. So, there's no one day you'll say the endowment fund is depleted because you are using the interest from investment and so on. And this is what very serious universities do," Prof Muriungi said.

"So I want to thank all those who participated. As I said, this is a build-up event. We will have the main event on December 11 at Safari Park in Nairobi."

He added, "That is when we will have the fundraising dinner. And Dr David Langat, one of the prominent businessmen, has agreed to be the chief guest during that event."

Muriungi said they were hoping to raise a substantial amount of money to be able to fund not just their students, but those who are coming up with innovations.

"We set aside money to support people who will put the name of the Tharaka University very high."

Muriungi said the varsity was ready to support students with innovative ideas to actually build them, for the benefit of the communities, country and themselves.

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Related Topics

Issack Gacugo Tharaka University's Charity Walk Tharaka University Endowment Fund Issack Gacugo Endowment Walk
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