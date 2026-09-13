Nalamay Salome: From two-year 'gumbaru' class to literacy advocate

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Nalamay Salome Dokhle, endured an everyday 14 kilometre walk across the harsh and arid landscape of Rendille to attend adult literacy classes. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

For two years, Nalamay Salome Dokhle, endured an everyday 14 kilometre walk across the harsh and arid landscape of Rendille to attend adult literacy classes well known as ‘gumbaru’.

From childhood, the 29-year-old had never stepped her feet in a formal school.

But distance, age and the demands of pastoral life could not stop her from pursuing an opportunity she had once never imagined.

“I had never gone to school, but when I got the opportunity to learn, I told myself that I would not waste it,” Nalamay said.

Her journey began under the shade of a tree through the Rendille Adult Literacy Programme, where she spent two years learning basic literacy in Rendille dialect before progressing to another two years of post-literacy education in Kiswahili.

Her determination eventually saw her emerge as the best student.

But for her, the achievement was not the end of the journey, but the beginning of another.

After completing her studies, she returned to the programme as a literacy teacher, taking charge of her first class at Tubcha.

For two years, she taught adults who faced many of the same challenges she had overcome.

“I know what it feels like to struggle with the first letters and words. That is why I tell my learners not to be ashamed. We are all learning,” she said.

On 10 September 2026, her first class of 35 women were among the 196 students who graduated.

For Nalamay, watching her learners complete their studies was deeply personal. She had once been the student struggling with letters and words. Now she is the teacher helping others cross the same bridge.

Her work extends beyond the classroom. Community members visit her home for assistance with reading, including reading the Bible, while she also encourages former learners who dropped out to return to their studies.

Her commitment has earned her an opportunity to participate in the Trainer of Trainers programme, marking another step in her transformation from learner to teacher, mentor and trainer.

According to project coordinator Henry Hirkena, Nalamay demonstrated exceptional commitment, walking 14 kilometres daily for two years to attend literacy lessons.

David Gargule, who is the Director of Tirrim Trust said that the Rendille Adult Literacy Programme began in 1992 to give adults who missed formal education a second chance.

He added that the programme is designed around the pastoralist way of life, bringing education closer to communities.

To him, in many areas, classes are conducted under trees rather than in permanent classrooms.

Learners begin with two years of basic literacy in Rendille before progressing to two years of post-literacy learning in Kiswahili.

Lessons also incorporate practical subjects including mathematics, health, geography, religion and everyday decision-making.