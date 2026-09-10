Kenya turns to industry-linked TVET training to tackle skills mismatch

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Principal Secretary for TVET Dr Esther Thaara Muoria speaks during the conference. [Courtesy]

Kenya is stepping up efforts to align technical training with labour market needs as the International TVET Conference 2026 opened in Nairobi with a focus on skills, jobs and stronger industry partnerships.

The three-day conference has brought together government officials, employers, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, development partners and international experts to explore how training can better respond to changing workplace demands.

Held under the theme “Skills That Work: Advancing Industry-TVET Collaboration for Sustainable Skills and Global Competitiveness,” the conference is examining ways to strengthen links between training institutions and employers and improve young people’s transition from classrooms to workplaces.

Principal Secretary for TVET Dr Esther Thaara Muoria said employers should move beyond being consumers of trained workers and become active partners in determining the skills taught.

“Industry must be more than a recipient of skills. It must be an active partner in shaping them.”

Dr Muoria said Kenya needs a training system that is developed with employers and responds directly to the needs of industry.

“For Kenya, the direction is clear. We need training from industry, with industry and for industry. When training institutions and employers work together, young people gain practical skills, industry gains the talent it needs, and training becomes more responsive to the world of work,” she said.

The conference comes amid efforts to address the mismatch between skills produced by training institutions and those demanded by employers.

The conference will also examine emerging skills in areas such as green and digital technologies, training technologies, trainer development, skills financing, gender and inclusion, assessment and qualifications recognition.

Industry representatives are expected to share insights on skills shortages, workplace training and the role employers can play in improving the quality and relevance of TVET programmes.

A TVET Exhibition running alongside the conference is showcasing training solutions, technologies, student projects and industry innovations. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Education through the State Department for TVET with support from Finland, Germany and South Korea, concludes on September 11.

Participants are expected to adopt recommendations aimed at strengthening government, industry and TVET collaboration and improving young people’s access to jobs.