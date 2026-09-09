Schools become new frontline in push for better oral health

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Mirera Comprehensive School in Naivasha where education and health practitioners took oral health information to learners. [Courtesy]

Health professionals and education stakeholders wants oral health education and prevention part of everyday school life.

The growing campaign is placing schools at the centre of efforts to help children develop good oral hygiene habits early, prevent avoidable dental diseases and understand the connection between oral health, general wellbeing and learning.

Stakeholders said schools provide an important platform for prevention because children spend a significant amount of their time in learning institutions and can transfer health messages to their families and communities.

At Mirera Comprehensive School in Naivasha, the Oral Health Association of Kenya (OHAK), in partnership with the Mount Kenya University (MKU) Department of Dental Sciences, took oral health education to learners as part of OHAK’s 32nd Annual Scientific Conference.

Speaking during the outreach, KMPDC Director Moses Kiptanui urged members of the public to ensure they receive treatment from properly registered and licensed professionals.

“Seek oral health services from registered and licensed practitioners and avoid quacks,” Kiptanui said.

The outreach comes as hundreds of oral health professionals gather at Lake Naivasha Resort for the OHAK conference, themed “Bridging Gaps, Breaking Boundaries: Collaboration in Oral Health.”

The conference is expected to examine how stronger collaboration among health professionals, educators, policymakers and communities can advance oral health as part of the broader Universal Health Coverage agenda.

The outreach, held ahead of the conference running from September 8 to 11, focused on helping children understand that good oral health is not simply about having a bright smile, but an essential part of their overall health and ability to learn.

Prevention and early intervention can help children avoid pain and complications while supporting their ability to concentrate and remain in school.

During the sessions, learners received practical lessons on proper tooth-brushing techniques, healthy eating habits and the importance of regular dental check-ups.

They were also given dental kits to help them practise what they had learnt both at school and at home.

Poor oral health can have consequences including dental pain and untreated oral conditions which can interfere with concentration, disrupt sleep and contribute to absenteeism, potentially affecting a child's learning and overall quality of life.

The World Health Organization has similarly encouraged countries to integrate oral health into school health programmes.

Recommended measures include supervised tooth-brushing with fluoride toothpaste, healthy nutrition, access to safe water and sanitation, and regular oral health checks.

However, stakeholders acknowledge that making these interventions routine in Kenyan schools will not be easy.

Limited funding, shortages and unequal distribution of trained oral health personnel, competing demands on teachers and the curriculum, and inadequate access to preventive services remain significant challenges.

Stakeholders believe stronger collaboration between the health and education sectors can help address some of these gaps by combining professional expertise with the reach of schools.

The conference also brought another concern into sharp focus: the danger posed by unqualified practitioners.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council Chief Executive Officer and Registrar Dr. David G. Kariuki said effective regulation is essential to protecting patients and maintaining professional standards.

KMPDC oversees areas including accreditation, registration, licensing, inspections and professional oversight in medicine, dentistry and community oral health.

Participants further stressed the importance of quality training and continuous professional development for healthcare workers. Practitioners were encouraged to maintain valid licences, work within their areas of competence and uphold ethical standards.

Health professionals and education stakeholders wants oral health education and prevention part of everyday school life.

The growing campaign is placing schools at the centre of efforts to help children develop good oral hygiene habits early, prevent avoidable dental diseases and understand the connection between oral health, general wellbeing and learning.

Stakeholders said schools provide an important platform for prevention because children spend a significant amount of their time in learning institutions and can transfer health messages to their families and communities.

At Mirera Comprehensive School in Naivasha, the Oral Health Association of Kenya (OHAK), in partnership with the Mount Kenya University (MKU) Department of Dental Sciences, brought oral health education directly to learners as part of OHAK’s 32nd Annual Scientific Conference.

Speaking during the outreach, KMPDC Director Moses Kiptanui urged members of the public to ensure they receive treatment from properly registered and licensed professionals.

“Seek oral health services from registered and licensed practitioners and avoid quacks,” Kiptanui said.

The outreach comes as hundreds of oral health professionals gather at Lake Naivasha Resort for the OHAK conference, themed “Bridging Gaps, Breaking Boundaries: Collaboration in Oral Health.”

The conference is expected to examine how stronger collaboration among health professionals, educators, policymakers and communities can advance oral health as part of the broader Universal Health Coverage agenda.

The outreach, held ahead of the conference running from September 8 to 11, focused on helping children understand that good oral health is not simply about having a bright smile, but an essential part of their overall health and ability to learn.

Prevention and early intervention can help children avoid pain and complications while supporting their ability to concentrate and remain in school.

During the sessions, learners received practical lessons on proper tooth-brushing techniques, healthy eating habits and the importance of regular dental check-ups.

They were also given dental kits to help them practise what they had learnt both at school and at home.

Poor oral health can have consequences including dental pain and untreated oral conditions which can interfere with concentration, disrupt sleep and contribute to absenteeism, potentially affecting a child's learning and overall quality of life.

The World Health Organization has similarly encouraged countries to integrate oral health into school health programmes.

Recommended measures include supervised tooth-brushing with fluoride toothpaste, healthy nutrition, access to safe water and sanitation, and regular oral health checks.

However, stakeholders acknowledge that making these interventions routine in Kenyan schools will not be easy.

Limited funding, shortages and unequal distribution of trained oral health personnel, competing demands on teachers and the curriculum, and inadequate access to preventive services remain significant challenges.

Stakeholders believe stronger collaboration between the health and education sectors can help address some of these gaps by combining professional expertise with the reach of schools.

The conference also brought another concern into sharp focus: the danger posed by unqualified practitioners.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council Chief Executive Officer and Registrar Dr. David G. Kariuki said effective regulation is essential to protecting patients and maintaining professional standards.

KMPDC oversees areas including accreditation, registration, licensing, inspections and professional oversight in medicine, dentistry and community oral health.

Participants further stressed the importance of quality training and continuous professional development for healthcare workers. Practitioners were encouraged to maintain valid licences, work within their areas of competence and uphold ethical standards.