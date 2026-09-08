Expo targets 50,000 students who skipped university applications

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A section of teachers attending the Constructor University and Imperial Education Consultants expo in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

More than 50,000 students who qualified for university this year opted out of the application process, challenging Kenya’s 100 per cent transition policy.

The figures released by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Placement Service (KUCCPS) come as a major international education expo prepares to bring together 32 universities at Nairobi’s Sankara Hotel next week.

The free expo will seek to help students and parents navigate university choices while exposing them to courses and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence.

Mohammed Karama, director of Imperial Education Consultants, said the expo will help parents and students make informed choices about degrees and universities abroad.

“Ours is to help parents and students make informed choices of the degree and universities they would like to join abroad,” Karama said.

Karama explained that the organisation does not charge parents or students for its services and wants prospective students to engage directly with university representatives before making decisions.

“We encourage students to have direct contact and meetings with the respective university representative to grow confidence and trust and to help them make the best choices,” he noted.

The expo comes as the government seeks to ensure students who attain a minimum grade of C+ transition to university, despite thousands of eligible students failing to submit applications this year.

Imperial Education Consultants represents more than 400 universities in more than 20 countries, according to its officials.

For some Kenyan students, studying abroad has provided an alternative route to higher education.

Castro, a Kenyan student pursuing an information technology degree at Constructor University in Germany, attended an education event in Nairobi and described the institution as an option for students seeking English-language programmes.

“Constructor University Germany is a suitable campus for the instructions are in English and the people are very friendly,” Castro observed.

He said the university has also allowed him to work while studying and offers accommodation options based on students’ budgets.

“I am also able to work in between studies, thus earning some decent money for my upkeep,” he added.

Terry Muriungi, regional representative for Constructor University for Sub-Saharan Africa, said some programmes cost about Sh500,000 a year.

She noted that universities can also offer scholarships to high-performing students under special circumstances.

Some programmes offer dual degrees, which Muriungi said can improve graduates’ chances of securing employment.

“Today, the German economy is absorbing highly trained personnel in their companies and is good news to many,” Muriungi said during a presentation to more than 60 guidance and counselling teachers at a Nairobi hotel.

Castro secured admission through the free services offered by Imperial Education Consultants and said he has not regretted the decision.