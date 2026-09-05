The KEMIS mess

The transition from the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) to the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS) has thrown the education sector into fresh uncertainty, with technical hitches and delays in uploading institutions threatening to disrupt the selection of senior schools for learners transiting from Grade Nine.
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