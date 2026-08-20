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Being a teacher comes with responsibilities beyond the classroom

By Rachel Wanjiku Mwangi | Aug. 20, 2026
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TSC Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei before Senate  Education Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. 15th August 2026[File-Standard]

At 5pm on a Friday afternoon, the teacher out of the school gate. Does the responsibility of being a teacher end there? Teaching is a profession built on trust, influence and example.

Henry Adams once said, "A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops".

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Teachers Service Commission (TSC) TSC Code of Regulations for Teachers Facebook, TikTok, X, WhatsApp TSC Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei
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