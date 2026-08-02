Government roots Kenya's AI ambitions in industry-led digital skills

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Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr. Beatrice Inyangala during the 17th Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) Conference in Nairobi on July 30, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The government has identified industry-led digital skills training as a critical pillar in the successful implementation of Kenya's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy 2025-2030.

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Principal Secretary Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui said the country must invest in practical, market-driven education to produce the workforce needed for an increasingly AI-powered economy.

Speaking during Moringa School's graduation ceremony in Nairobi, Kipchumba said Kenya has made a deliberate decision to position itself as a producer of digital innovation rather than merely a consumer of emerging technologies.

"Kenya has made a deliberate choice. We will not be passive consumers of the intelligent economy, we will be its builders, governors and exporters," he said in a speech read on his behalf by Secretary for ICT, E-Government and the Digital Economy Mary Kerema.

Her remarks come as the government rolls out the Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025-2030, a national blueprint aimed at strengthening Kenya's digital capabilities, expanding AI adoption and positioning the country as a regional hub for technology, innovation and AI-driven solutions.

"That ambition will depend on professionals who combine technical skills with judgement, integrity and imagination. Industry-connected training models such as Moringa's are critical in preparing talent that can solve real Kenyan challenges and drive our digital transformation agenda."

The strategy recognises digital skills development as one of the key enablers of economic growth, public service transformation and job creation in the digital economy.

The graduates completed programmes in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Software Engineering, DevOps, Product Design and Data Visualisation—fields that continue to experience growing demand as organisations embrace digital transformation and data-driven decision-making.

The graduation coincided with a career fair that attracted more than 60 employers, recruiters and technology companies, providing graduates with opportunities to secure employment, internships and mentorship while narrowing the gap between classroom training and industry requirements.

The School Chief Executive Officer Nikki Germany said the technology sector is increasingly looking beyond technical qualifications, placing greater emphasis on problem-solving, adaptability and continuous learning.

"The challenge today is no longer simply expanding access to digital skills," Germany said.

"It is preparing people who can apply technology responsibly, solve complex problems and adapt as technology evolves. Our graduates are entering a rapidly changing world where the ability to learn, collaborate and innovate will be just as important as technical capability."

The ceremony also highlighted student-developed innovations demonstrating how digital skills can be applied to address pressing national challenges.

One project, Nairobi Floodguard, developed by Data Science learners, uses data-driven insights to identify flood-prone areas and recommend alternative matatu routes during heavy rains, offering a potential solution to one of Nairobi's recurring urban mobility challenges.

Another innovation, TerraFold Trace, developed by Software Engineering students, seeks to improve traceability within agricultural supply chains by using digital technology to monitor produce from farms to markets, enhancing transparency and efficiency in the sector.

The projects reflected the government's vision of leveraging artificial intelligence, data science and software engineering to solve real-world problems in transport, agriculture and other key sectors of the economy.

Data Science valedictorian Thomas Amuti described the milestone as the beginning of a lifelong journey of innovation and learning.

"We began from different places and faced different challenges, but we learned how to ask better questions, solve problems and build together," Amuti said.

"Completing the programme is only the beginning. We now have the responsibility to continue learning and contribute meaningfully wherever we go."

This comes at a time when Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr. Beatrice Inyangala has called for stronger regional partnerships, increased investment in research and digital infrastructure, and closer collaboration between universities and industry to prepare graduates for the future of work.

Speaking during the 17th Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) Annual Meeting and Conference in Nairobi, noted that delegates also emphasized sustainable financing for higher education, public-private partnerships and accelerating digital transformation through artificial intelligence-enabled learning systems.

"As Kenya advances its knowledge economy agenda, institutions such as Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology remain committed to building strong partnerships that drive research excellence, innovation, technology development, and the preparation of globally competitive graduates capable of addressing Africa's development priorities," she said.

Held under the theme, "Powering the Future of Higher Education in East Africa through Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations," the conference resolved to strengthen research and innovation, expand regional and international academic partnerships, invest in doctoral education and academic staff development, enhance institutional governance, deepen university-industry linkages and promote student and academic mobility across the region.

"The conference provided an important platform for advancing dialogue on the future of higher education in our region," Inyangala said.