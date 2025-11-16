TSC calls for adaptive, ethical leadership as education reforms deepen

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei during the KEPSHA Conference on November 12, 2025. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) reaffirmed its commitment to upskilling and empowering teachers as the education sector navigates through the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

Speaking during the 20th Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) Annual Conference in Mombasa, TSC CEO Dr. Evaleen Mitei called on school heads to embrace adaptive leadership, uphold professionalism, and lead with integrity and innovation as the country transitions from the 8-4-4 system.

Dr. Mitei lauded KEPSHA for consistently providing a platform for reflection, continuous learning, and innovation in school leadership, crediting headteachers for their resilience in implementing CBE amid reforms, technological shifts, and social change.

“As a Commission, we appreciate your dedication and commitment in steering schools through waves of reform, technological advancement, and transitioning to Competency -Based Education with wisdom and sheer Kenyan grit,” said Dr. Mitei.

She praised school heads for successfully guiding learners from primary to junior school and now to senior school a milestone in Kenya’s education story.

“You have done this while balancing new policies, demanding parental expectations, and the digitally spirited learners who sometimes seem to know more about TikTok than textbooks,” she remarked.

Acknowledging the enormous responsibility borne by school leaders, Dr. Mitei described them as “change managers, caregivers, and transformational leaders shaping the next generation.” She called on them to adopt adaptive leadership, which she described as “the art of leading through flexibility, collaboration, and continuous learning.”

“Adaptive leadership helps us see change not as a storm to destabilize our status quo but as wind for our next adventurous sails,” she said, urging heads to lead with “courage, creativity, and compassion, even in times of uncertainty.”

Dr. Mitei underscored the importance of inclusive decision-making and effective communication, saying the era of authoritarian school leadership was over.

“Consultation must be your leadership currency. When people feel consulted, they own the process and defend the outcomes,” she said.

She identified four domains of effective school leadership: setting expectations, focusing on learning, fostering collaboration, and developing people.

“Collaboration is the new leadership currency. Be accessible, manage conflict fairly, and model the values you wish to see in your teams,” she emphasised.

Dr. Mitei also highlighted the intergenerational dynamics within schools, where Generation Z teachers work alongside Baby Boomers and Millennials.

“Their teaching tools differ one uses a tablet, another chalk, another YouTube Live yet this diversity should not divide us; it should inspire us,” she said.

The TSC CEO urged heads to embrace ICT, encourage continuous professional development, and uphold transparency in managing school resources.

“Financial literacy is now non-negotiable. Accurate record-keeping, transparency, and accountability must remain your strongest shields,” she said.

TSC Chairperson Dr. Jamleck Muturi said the ongoing education transformation calls for renewed professionalism, upskilling, and ethical leadership.

He reminded delegates that the Commission’s constitutional mandate extends beyond employment it is the guardian of “professionalism, ethics, and standards within the teaching service.”

“The TSC is the steward of quality teaching, the custodian of professionalism in our schools, and the bridge between national education policy and classroom practice,” Dr. Muturi stated.

He outlined the Commission’s achievements over the past decade, including the professionalization of teaching, enhanced access to services through decentralisation, equitable teacher deployment, and support for CBE implementation through training and capacity building.

“We have successfully registered over one million qualified teachers, ensuring only trained professionals are in our classrooms,” he noted.

Dr. Muturi emphasised the importance of upskilling, defining it as “empowering teachers with the knowledge, tools, and mindsets necessary to deliver CBE effectively.”

He added that professionalism must accompany this process, describing it as “not simply about qualification, but attitude, ethics, accountability, and lifelong learning.”

He highlighted the Teacher Professional Development (TPD) framework as a cornerstone of continuous learning and modernization.

“It ensures that teachers remain relevant in a rapidly changing world,” he said, urging educators to embrace lifelong learning.

Looking ahead, Dr. Muturi outlined five strategic priorities for deepening teacher professionalism: strengthening TPD, enhancing instructional leadership, leveraging technology for learning, promoting ethics and accountability, and building partnerships for sustainable upskilling.

“Your leadership directly affects classroom practice, teacher morale, and learner outcomes. Leadership is not about authority; it is about influence, inspiration, and integrity,” he told headteachers.

He acknowledged persistent challenges including teacher shortages, resource constraints, and the complexity of CBE implementation but urged heads to face them with unity and innovation.

“Every challenge is an opportunity to lead differently. As we celebrate our achievements, let us renew our resolve to keep improving. Let us lead with courage, teach with passion, and serve with integrity. In every teacher and every classroom lies the power to transform a nation,” he said.

The KEPSHA conference brought together thousands of school heads from across the country to reflect on the progress of CBE, strengthen professional standards, and chart a collaborative path toward shaping the future of learning in Kenya