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Why Kenyan teachers are being rejected for jobs abroad as TSC moves to overhaul training

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jul. 9, 2026
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Teachers academic certificates do not reflect enough supervised teaching practice to meet the standards set by foreign employers. [File, Standard]

Kenyan teachers seeking jobs overseas are increasingly being turned away because their training does not fully meet the requirements of foreign education systems.

Speaking during a meeting with universities, TSC Director for Teacher Professional Development Reuben Ntamburi said many countries are interested in recruiting Kenyan teachers but some applicants fail to secure employment because of gaps in their qualifications and training.

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Kenyan Teachers Teachers Service Commission Teachers Recruitment Competency-Based Education
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