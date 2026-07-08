Inside William Ruto's university mess

President William Ruto is facing the biggest test yet of his university funding model as the institutions prepare to admit the largest number of government-sponsored students while grappling with a funding crisis, a sharp decline in student numbers, and debts approaching Sh100 billion.
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