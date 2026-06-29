Accept it when learners challenge you in class, KICD advices teachers

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development CEO Charles Ong'ondo during a past interview. [File, Standard]

Teachers should not take offence when learners correct them in class because that is exactly the kind of confident, questioning student the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system is designed to produce, the agency responsible for developing the national curriculum has said.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Charles Ong'ondo told secondary school principals that the new curriculum is about nurturing every learner's individual potential, not ranking students against one another, because the curriculum is designed purely to help explore their potential without being compared to others.