Ruto calls on parents to reclaim their role in raising disciplined children

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President William Ruto during the 60th anniversary celebrations of Burieruri High School in Meru County on June 28, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

President William Ruto has called on parents to take a more active role in raising their children, saying schools can only educate learners but cannot replace the responsibility of families in instilling discipline and values.

Speaking during the 60th anniversary celebrations of Burieruri High School in Meru County on Sunday, the President said the recent wave of unrest in schools should serve as a wake-up call for parents, teachers and the wider community to work together in moulding responsible citizens.

Ruto noted that while schools continue to pursue academic excellence, education must go beyond examination performance to include character formation and discipline.

"Discipline does wonders. Talent is common, discipline is rare. Our country does not merely need educated people; it needs disciplined ones," the President said.

He warned that investing heavily in infrastructure and learning without nurturing values would undermine the country's future.

"A nation may build magnificent schools, but if it neglects character, it builds its future on quicksand. Knowledge may sharpen minds, but discipline governs its youth. Talent without discipline is wasted, and freedom without discipline descends into discord," he said.

The Head of State said the recent incidents of school unrest, including cases of arson that have disrupted learning and, in some instances, led to loss of life, should concern every Kenyan.

"In the recent weeks, our nation has watched with deep concern incidents of unrest in some of our schools, causing anxiety among parents, distress among teachers and concern across the country. These events remind us that education is not about passing exams but also forming character, resolving differences peacefully and understanding that every action carries consequences."

He urged learners to make responsible decisions, saying every choice they make shapes their future.

Turning to parents, the President appealed for renewed involvement in their children's lives, insisting schools cannot shoulder the responsibility of parenting alone.

"To parents, I make a sincere appeal: a school can educate a child, but it cannot raise one. Be present in your children's lives, know their friends, understand their struggles and walk beside them through every milestone and every season."

Ruto further called for a return to traditional African values where raising children was viewed as a collective responsibility.

"Let us recover the wisdom of African parenting where no child belonged to one household alone but to the whole community, where every elder was a guardian and every child a shared responsibility. That wisdom has never ceased to matter; indeed, we need it more than ever."

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki echoed the President's remarks, urging students to seek dialogue whenever they have grievances instead of resorting to acts of indiscipline.

"Education without values gives you knowledge without wisdom. We want to ask our young people whenever there are grievances, let them be solved because we want to listen to you, understand you, encourage you and support you. But it is improper to use whatever concerns there may be to involve yourselves in acts of indiscipline because that will not only destroy your future but also others," Kindiki said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the government was working on a long-term solution to recurring school unrest through a multi-sectoral approach involving all education stakeholders.

"We have agreed that we are going to form a multi-stakeholder team to discuss the issues affecting our students in schools. We want parents, teachers, the Ministry of Education, the religious sector and school sponsors to come together and ensure we get a solution to this perennial problem affecting our children," Ogamba said.

The CS added that the team will examine the root causes of school unrest and recommend lasting interventions, noting that discipline remains fundamental in preparing future leaders.

The leaders said restoring discipline in schools will require the collective efforts of parents, educators, religious institutions, sponsors and government to ensure Kenya raises not only academically successful learners but also responsible and values-driven citizens.