Inside early school closure plan

Students walking to the bus stop in Nairobi following the closure of schools in 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

School principals across the country are weighing the possibility of abruptly releasing students ahead of the officially scheduled mid-term break, as fears mount over planned Gen Z-led anti-government protests set for Thursday, June 25.

The second-term mid-term break, set for June 24–28, is already being overshadowed by rising tensions linked to planned nationwide demonstrations calling for justice over past protest-related deaths, accountability for police conduct, and broader governance concerns. The situation has revived memories of last year’s violent anti-Finance Bill protests, during which at least 15 people were killed and hundreds arrested as demonstrations turned chaotic in several urban centres.