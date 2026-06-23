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Inside early school closure plan

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 23, 2026
Students walking to the bus stop in Nairobi following the closure of schools in 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

School principals across the country are weighing the possibility of abruptly releasing students ahead of the officially scheduled mid-term break, as fears mount over planned Gen Z-led anti-government protests set for Thursday, June 25.

The second-term mid-term break, set for June 24–28, is already being overshadowed by rising tensions linked to planned nationwide demonstrations calling for justice over past protest-related deaths, accountability for police conduct, and broader governance concerns. The situation has revived memories of last year’s violent anti-Finance Bill protests, during which at least 15 people were killed and hundreds arrested as demonstrations turned chaotic in several urban centres.

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