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Kenya's Universities embrace digital age in 2026 rankings

By Manuel Ntoyai | Jun. 19, 2026
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Kenya’s universities are stepping firmly into the digital age, with new rankings showing stronger online visibility and growing competition between public and private institutions.

According to the 2026 Kenyan University Rankings released by uniRank, the University of Nairobi has retained its position as the country’s top university, while Strathmore University continues to lead among private institutions, coming in second overall.

The rankings assessed 69 chartered and accredited universities across Kenya, focusing not on academic performance, but on digital presence—how visible, active and influential institutions are online.

To qualify, universities had to be fully accredited, offer at least four-year degree programmes, and provide face-to-face learning.

The result is a snapshot of a sector where tradition and technology are increasingly intertwined. Established public universities continue to dominate the top tier, but private and regional institutions are closing the gap.

Strathmore’s strong showing reflects the growing influence of private universities in shaping Kenya’s higher education landscape, alongside institutions such as Mount Kenya University (4th) and USIU-Africa (6th), which remain firmly in the national top bracket.

Public universities also maintain a strong presence, with JKUAT (5th) and Egerton University (8th) reflecting Kenya’s focus on science, technology, agriculture and innovation.

Beyond Nairobi, universities in the counties are steadily rising. Murang’a University of Technology (13th), Maseno University (14th) and the University of Embu (15th) are among those expanding their digital footprint and national relevance.

The rankings highlight a sector in transition—one where a university’s influence is no longer measured only in lecture halls, but also in its digital reach and engagement.

For students and parents choosing institutions, the data offers a glimpse into which universities are adapting most successfully to a fast-changing academic world.

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