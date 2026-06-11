Bitok hands over Basic Education docket after nearly two years reign

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Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok handing over the State Department for Basic Education to John Ololtuaa on June 11, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok has officially handed over the leadership of the State Department for Basic Education, ending a tenure marked by the implementation of key education reforms, expansion of infrastructure and efforts to stabilize the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) transition.

Bitok transferred the role to Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa following a recent presidential reshuffle that saw him reassigned to the State Department for Tourism.

In a statement shared on social media, Bitok described his time in the education sector as a privilege and thanked stakeholders for their support in advancing learning across the country.

“Today, I officially handed over the leadership of the State Department for Basic Education to my colleague PS Ololtuaa following the Presidential reassignment,” Bitok said.

Bitok was appointed Principal Secretary for Basic Education in October 2023, taking over at a critical period when the country was grappling with the full implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The transition from the 8-4-4 system to CBC had entered a decisive phase, with the first cohort of learners preparing to move into Senior Secondary School under the new education structure.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve in the education sector and work alongside dedicated stakeholders committed to improving learning outcomes for our children,” he said.

At the time, schools faced significant challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, teacher shortages and uncertainty over pathways for learners transitioning to senior school.

The government was also under pressure to ensure that CBC implementation remained on course amid concerns raised by parents, teachers and education experts. Education CS Julius Ogamba with outgoing Basic Education PS Prof. Julius Bitok and incoming PS John Ololtuaa on June 11, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

During his tenure, Bitok oversaw the rollout of preparations for senior school transition, including the construction and upgrading of classrooms and laboratories in public schools across the country.

The ministry also intensified teacher recruitment efforts through the Teachers Service Commission to address staffing gaps and support CBC delivery.

His tenure further saw the continued digitisation of education services, expansion of school feeding programmes in vulnerable regions and enhanced collaboration with development partners to improve access to quality education.

The outgoing PS thanked teachers, development partners, education officials and other stakeholders for supporting the ministry's agenda.

“As I embark on my new assignment at the State Department for Tourism, I remain grateful for the support accorded to me and look forward to serving Kenyans in this new capacity,” he said.

Bitok also wished his successor success in steering the country's basic education sector.

“I wish PS Ololtuaa every success as he assumes this important responsibility,” he said.

Ololtuaa now takes over one of the government's most critical departments, overseeing millions of learners in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools.

He inherits a sector that continues to implement CBC reforms while addressing challenges related to funding, infrastructure development, teacher deployment and improving learning outcomes.

Meanwhile, Bitok heads to the tourism docket, where he is expected to spearhead efforts to grow visitor arrivals, expand tourism investments and market Kenya as a leading global destination.