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UASU welcomes Prof Ayub Gitau as New UoN Vice-Chancellor

By Mike Kihaki | May. 14, 2026
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The University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof. Ayub Njoroge Gitau. [Courtesy]

The Universities’ Academic Staff Union (UASU) chapter at the University of Nairobi has welcomed the  appointment of Prof. Ayub Njoroge Gitau as the institution’s 9th Vice-Chancellor.

UASU expressed confidence that the new leadership will usher in stability, consultation and improved relations between management and academic staff.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the union said it was looking forward to a fresh phase of constructive engagement at Kenya’s oldest and largest public university following a prolonged period of leadership wrangles and administrative uncertainty.

UASU congratulated the new leadership, saying the appointments marked an important step in restoring confidence and governance at the institution.

“We look forward to a new era of leadership founded on consultation, integrity, inclusivity, and respect for the indispensable role played by academic staff in advancing the University’s teaching, research, innovation and community service mandate,” the union stated.

The University Council appointed Prof. Gitau during a special sitting held on Wednesday, alongside Prof. Josiah Omollo Aduda, who was named Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance, Planning and Development.

The union also pledged to work closely with the new Vice-Chancellor in promoting staff welfare and strengthening academic excellence at the university.

“We express our commitment to working collaboratively with the new Vice-Chancellor in promoting staff welfare and academic excellence. We believe that through open communication, mutual respect and genuine dialogue, we can collectively build a vibrant and supportive environment for learning, teaching, research and professional growth,” UASU added.

The appointments come after months of leadership disputes that rocked the university and exposed deep governance challenges within the institution.

In 2025, uncertainty emerged over the position of Vice-Chancellor following disagreements between the University Council and the Ministry of Education regarding recruitment procedures and consultation requirements.

The controversy intensified in May 2025 when Kenya’s then Ambassador to Belgium, Prof. Bitange Ndemo, declined his appointment as Vice-Chancellor, citing procedural irregularities in the recruitment process.

The Ministry of Education later faulted the University Council over what it described as unilateral decisions that failed to comply with provisions of the Universities Act, 2012.

The ministry insisted that all senior university appointments must follow due process and involve consultation with the Cabinet Secretary and other stakeholders.

The dispute raised concerns about governance, transparency and institutional stability at the university, which has in recent years faced financial difficulties, staff disputes and declining global rankings.

The University Council, chaired by Chacha Nyaogotti, has since sought to stabilize the institution through substantive appointments aimed at restoring order and improving performance.

UASU also welcomed the appointment of Prof. Aduda as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Finance, Planning and Development, noting that the office plays a critical role in supporting teaching, research and innovation.

“The Union recognizes the critical role of the Finance, Planning and Development Division in ensuring the creation of an enabling environment for teaching, research, innovation and community service,” the union said.

The union expressed confidence that the new administration would prioritize transparency, consultation and policies that strengthen both staff welfare and academic excellence as the university seeks to rebuild its reputation and competitiveness globally.

 

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Universities’ Academic Staff Union (UASU) The University of Nairobi UoN New Vice Chancellor UoN VC Prof. Ayub Njoroge Gitau
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