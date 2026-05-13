Bitok seeks Sh71.7 B to avert education funding crisis

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Basic Education Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok before the Education Committee of Parliament on May 13, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Basic Education Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok has appealed to Members of Parliament to allocate an additional Sh71.77 billion to the education sector.

The PS warns that critical learning programmes risk disruption if the funding gap is not addressed in the 2026/27 financial year.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education during the review of the annual estimates of expenditure, Prof. Bitok said the budget deficit threatens key areas of teaching and learning.

They include capitation for learners, purchase of textbooks, payment of national examination invigilators, school feeding programmes and construction of Grade 9 classrooms under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

“The sector is facing significant financial pressure and we are requesting Parliament’s support to bridge the Sh71.77 billion deficit to ensure smooth learning across the country,” Bitok told the committee.

The appeal comes at a time when the government is implementing major education reforms under CBC, including the transition of learners to junior and senior school.

“There is urgent need to allocate funds for the payment of 2025 KNEC contracted professionals, acknowledging the concerns raised by teachers and examination officials across the country. I appeal for enhanced funding to bridge the budget deficit affecting capitation, textbooks, examination administration, school feeding programmes, and Grade 9 classrooms," he said.

The transition has increased pressure on infrastructure, teacher deployment and learning resources, particularly in public schools.

Among the most affected areas is the construction and equipping of Grade 9 classrooms ahead of the full transition of learners to senior school next year.

Schools have repeatedly raised concerns over delayed disbursement of capitation funds, shortage of classrooms and inadequate learning materials.

Prof. Bitok also announced that the government will consolidate capitation funding for primary and junior schools beginning next financial year.

He said the decision was informed by the reality that many institutions currently operate under one administration and share facilities.

“Primary and junior schools are operating within the same learning environment under one head of institution. Consolidating capitation will streamline management and improve efficiency in utilization of resources,” he said.

The Ministry of Education is also pushing for the establishment of comprehensive schools that will bring together primary, junior and senior schools under one institution.

"The Government plan to consolidate capitation for primary and junior schools beginning next financial year and advance the establishment of comprehensive schools integrating primary, junior, and senior schools under one institution to improve efficiency and optimize resources," he stated.

According to him, the model is expected to streamline administration, improve transition rates and optimize the use of available infrastructure and teaching resources.

The proposal marks a significant shift in Kenya’s education structure and mirrors systems already adopted in several countries where learners transition seamlessly within one institution.

In a move aimed at strengthening support for learners with disabilities and special needs, Prof. Bitok revealed that the government plans to establish eight new regional Special Needs Education assessment centres across the country.

The centres will complement the work of the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) and improve access to assessment and support services for children with special learning needs.

"There are plans to establish eight regional Special Needs Education assessment centres to complement Kenya Institute of Special Education and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring compliance with the directive requiring schools to release certificates to former students," he said.

The PS also raised concerns over school principals withholding academic certificates from former students over fee arrears despite government directives banning the practice.

Bitok said the Ministry of Education will work closely with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to take disciplinary action against principals who fail to release certificates.

“No learner should be denied access to their academic certificates. We shall liaise with TSC to ensure action is taken against those violating the directive,” he said.