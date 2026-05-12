More boys than girls now out of schools

More boys in the country are either dropping out of school or failing to join classrooms altogether, a new report has revealed, exposing a growing crisis in the country’s education system despite years of investment in expanding access to learning.
The 2025 Gender Report on Education by the Usawa Agenda shows that boys now make up the bigger share of children missing out on education nationally, even as they continue to enjoy greater advantages in school resources and opportunities later in the education system.
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