More boys than girls now out of schools

Usawa Agenda Executive Director Dr Emmanuel Manyasa (centre), Head of Directorate, primary Education Stephen Barongo (left) and Ministry of Gender representative Dr Josephine Obonyo during the launch of the 2nd edition of the gender equality in and through Education status in Nairobi on May 12th 2026.[ Collins Oduor]

More boys in the country are either dropping out of school or failing to join classrooms altogether, a new report has revealed, exposing a growing crisis in the country’s education system despite years of investment in expanding access to learning.

The 2025 Gender Report on Education by the Usawa Agenda shows that boys now make up the bigger share of children missing out on education nationally, even as they continue to enjoy greater advantages in school resources and opportunities later in the education system.