Shame of Alliance Girls fee scandal and misuse

One of Kenya’s most prestigious schools, Alliance Girls High School, is at the centre of a storm over what the government and parents describe as inflated fees, illegal levies and questionable financial practices.
The controversy follows a damning investigative report by the Ministry of Education that has exposed systemic financial mismanagement and exploitation of parents by the school’s Board of Management (BOM) and administration.
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