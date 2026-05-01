Shame of Alliance Girls fee scandal and misuse

Alliance Girls High School is in a spot for adopting an unauthorised fee structure that more than doubled the government-approved amount.. [File, Standard]

One of Kenya’s most prestigious schools, Alliance Girls High School, is at the centre of a storm over what the government and parents describe as inflated fees, illegal levies and questionable financial practices.

The controversy follows a damning investigative report by the Ministry of Education that has exposed systemic financial mismanagement and exploitation of parents by the school’s Board of Management (BOM) and administration.