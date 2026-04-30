Alliance Girls board faces disbandment over inflated fees

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Alliance Girls High School gate. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The government has moved to disband the Board of Management at Alliance Girls High School following an investigation that uncovered inflated fees, questionable expenditures, and governance failures.

In a letter dated April 29, 2026, addressed to Central Region Director of Education Sabina Aroni, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba detailed findings from an assessment conducted by the Ministry’s Quality Assurance and Standards Directorate on April 28.

The report found that the board approved a 2026 fee structure of Sh120,179, more than double the government-approved Sh53,554.

The revelation has placed the top national school under scrutiny over compliance with government fee guidelines.

According to the report, the inflated fees were driven by “non-essential and unrealistic expenditures,” including Sh16 million for annual trips, Sh13 million for prize-giving ceremonies, Sh5 million for vouchers and exam-related costs, Sh1.1 million for spiritual activities, and Sh3 million for airtime and administrative allowances.

“The approved budget has non-essential and unrealistic expenditures… contributing to the inflated school fees,” Ogamba said.

The findings also fault the board for failing in its duty to ensure prudent financial management.

Of particular concern is a decision made on October 16, 2025, where the board approved a Sh25 million budget for a five-day staff trip to Dubai, despite a Sh13 million funding gap.

“The board of management failed its duty to guide on prudent management of financial resources,” Ogamba said.

The ministry has recommended the dissolution of the board, signaling a firm stance on accountability in public schools amid growing concern over rising education costs.

Ogamba directed that the report be forwarded to the County Education Board for review and further recommendations, in line with the Basic Education Act.