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Government to prioritise capitation, full delivery of Grade 10 textbooks by second term

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 31, 2026
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Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok during the State Concert of the Kenya Music Festival at the Sagana State Lodge on August 16, 2025. [PCS]

The government has announced plans to prioritise the release of capitation funds to schools and ensure full distribution of Grade 10 textbooks ahead of the start of the second term.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the State is targeting 100 per cent delivery of all recommended learning materials for Grade 10 learners. He spoke during an inspection of ongoing school construction projects in Makueni County.

The assurance comes amid earlier concerns over potential learning disruptions in senior schools due to textbook shortages under the new curriculum.

In February, the Ministry of Education said it had already distributed over 8.3 million course materials and literary texts to public schools, representing about 71 per cent of the national requirement. Officials described this as significant progress in the rollout of learning materials.

In a status update issued on February 15, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) attributed the delays to fluctuating learner numbers and subject choices following placement into senior school.

KICD Chief Executive Charles Ong’ondo noted that the initial pace of printing had been slower than expected.

“This accounts for about 71 per cent of the total requirement. The remaining consignment is already in transit and will be delivered before the end of the month,” the ministry said in a statement at the time.

The nationwide distribution programme was officially launched in January 2026 by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, following concerns from school heads and parents over preparedness for the first cohort of Grade 10 learners.

To fast-track the process, the ministry contracted 21 local publishers to print, package and distribute the textbooks, a move officials say has not only accelerated production but also supported the local publishing industry.

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School Capitation Grade 10 Textbooks Second Term PS Julius Bitok
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