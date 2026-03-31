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Stakeholders raise concern over increasing violence against learners in schools

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 31, 2026
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Students during an assembly. [Coutesy]

Education stakeholders have raised concerns over increasing cases of violence against learners in schools, warning that students' safety must take precedence over academic performance.

Speaking on Spice FM, education expert Boneshek Maro said creating a safe learning environment is essential for learners to thrive.

“My interpretation would be that before learning happens, you need to build an environment that is conducive so that the learner can participate in a very peaceful way and, in the long run, manage to learn what you are going to teach,” Maro said, emphasizing that students cannot learn effectively if they feel unsafe or threatened.

Reiterating his remarks, National Parents Association chairman Silas Obuhatsa said safety should always come before academic achievement.

“A child will be very happy to be in a safer environment, whether learning or not, because learning will come second,” Obuhatsa said.

Their remarks follow a series of disturbing incidents reported in recent weeks, where learners were allegedly beaten by teachers, leaving them injured and traumatized, despite laws banning corporal punishment in schools.

In one case, a learner was allegedly beaten for failing to write properly, even though his arm was already broken. In another, a boy reportedly received more than 100 strokes, leaving severe injuries on his back.

Separately, a girl from a national high school was allegedly beaten on a bus for carrying food after an outing.

According to Obuhatsa, such actions are illegal and violate both professional and legal standards governing teachers.

“In the first place, teachers are professionals. They are trained, certified and qualified. The government does not allow corporal punishment, and it is clearly stated that teachers should not physically molest children,” he said.

He added that teachers are expected to guide and support learners, not punish them violently.

“The role of the teacher is to support that child, to encourage and train him or her on how to improve. That is why teachers are employed and paid by taxpayers,” he said.

Maro, on the other hand, noted that heavy workloads could also contribute to stress, which may manifest in harsh disciplinary actions.

“Teachers have academic work, excursions and other demanding tasks. When they get stressed, where do they seek counselling themselves?” he posed.

He recommended that schools employ trained counsellors and strengthen psychosocial support systems for both teachers and learners.

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