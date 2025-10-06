Govt moves to involve students in County security and peace efforts

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo. [Photo, Interior Ministry]

The government is considering incorporating student leaders, deans of students, and university security officers into county and sub-county security and intelligence committees to strengthen safety in learning institutions across the country.

The proposed inclusion of student leaders in county security committees is seen as a crucial step toward creating safer, more responsive, and youth-inclusive learning environments across Kenya.

According to the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo, the proposal is part of the government’s wider strategy to enhance student participation in security structures and ensure that students’ concerns are addressed promptly.

“We must embrace our student leaders in these structures so that we are able to pick up information or issues in good time and intervene before problems escalate,” said Dr. Omollo.

“Our goal is to create an ecosystem where learning thrives free from fear, manipulation, or harm. Security begins with awareness, partnership, and shared responsibility and our students must be part of that equation.”

The PS was speaking during the Jukwaa La Wasomi forum held at the University of Nairobi, where he emphasised the government’s collaboration with the Universities and Colleges Students’ Peace Association of Kenya (UCSPAK) to promote youth participation in peace and security initiatives.

“We continue to organise meetings between student leaders and county security committees to enhance youth peace and security both at the county and national levels,” Dr. Omollo added.

The Jukwaa La Wasomi convention brought together deans of students, university administrators, and student representatives from across the country.

The forum marked the culmination of a series of engagements aimed at strengthening collaboration between universities and government security agencies.

Participants proposed a range of safety measures, including the installation of CCTV systems, improved campus lighting, fencing of institutional premises, and the timely issuance of student identification cards.

They also recommended the inclusion of student leaders in county-level security and intelligence discussions and the reinforcement of the Nyumba Kumi model to include students living off-campus.

The discussions also tackled growing concerns such as drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence (GBV), radicalisation, mental health, and academic integrity.

Dr. Omollo expressed concern over the high rates of gender-based violence in universities, estimating prevalence at about 36 per cent.

“To think that such cases are being experienced within our institutions of higher learning is a wake-up call. It is a clear indication that something has gone terribly amiss,” he said.

“We must therefore find sustainable and collective solutions to restore safety, dignity, and trust in our learning environments.”

The PS also called for stronger coordination among universities, communities, and law enforcement agencies, alongside greater involvement of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) to facilitate regular countering violent extremism (CVE) dialogues.

Additionally, Dr. Omollo revealed plans to expand the NYOTA Program, a national youth empowerment initiative targeting young people aged 18 to 29 who may not have progressed beyond secondary education.

“We are rolling out the NYOTA Program across all 47 counties, reaching 70 youths in each of the 1,450 wards. Each will receive a KSh 50,000 grant to start income-generating activities,” he explained.

He said the initiative recognises informal technical skills and aims to help youth engage productively in society while reducing vulnerability to crime, radicalisation, and substance abuse.