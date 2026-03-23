×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sossion blames quality assurance for the challenges in the education sector

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 23, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion on March 23, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

As the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and the transition of learners  into senior secondary pathways continue, concerns about funding, infrastructure, and teacher preparedness remain at the centre of debate.

Education stakeholders are increasingly warning that without addressing these structural challenges, the country risks undermining progress made in expanding access to learning.

Speaking on Spice FM, former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion said the education sector must focus on building a robust quality assurance framework to support the new system.

“We must insist on quality assessment and a strong quality assurance framework. That system should give the country proper feedback so that we are able to quickly identify gaps and seal them,” Sossion said.

His remarks come at a time when the Ministry of Education has acknowledged a Sh66 billion funding gap in the basic education sector.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok recently warned that chronic underfunding and delayed capitation are pushing many public schools to the brink, leaving administrators struggling to maintain operations and raising fears that millions of learners could be affected.

Sossion said the issue largely lies in the budget implementation process rather than a lack of commitment to education.

“It is the duty of Parliament to ensure that what is budgeted for is delivered to education,” he said.

He noted that Kenya already allocates a significant portion of its resources to education, nearly six percent of GDP which aligns with international recommendations.

However, Sossion said Kenya must standardize learning conditions across the country to ensure equity.

“We need uniform standards so that a school in Kiharu looks like another school in Turkana. We must elevate the quality of our classrooms and build a qualitative ecosystem that can compete globally,” he said.

Sossion argued that the rollout of the CBC system exposed gaps that were not adequately addressed during planning.

“We must tell the country honestly that we introduced an education system that the country was not prepared for. You cannot roll out a completely new curriculum without preparing the human resources and investing in the necessary infrastructure,” he said.

According to Sossion, research evidence had earlier highlighted two major challenges: teacher preparedness and infrastructure investment, but these warnings were not sufficiently acted upon at the time.

“We launched a new curriculum, but it would appear that the drafters were not proactive enough to put in place the required infrastructure,” he said.

The transition of learners into Grade 10 under the CBC pathways has also raised concerns about the preparedness of schools and teachers.

With the introduction of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) pathways, he stressed the need for properly equipped laboratories and modern teaching facilities.

“STEM schools with the new pathways require adequate laboratories and learning tools. We must invest heavily to support this shift,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Competency-Based Education (CBE) CBE Transition Gaps Wilson Sossion Former KNUT SG Wilson Sossion
.

Latest Stories

Court grants bail to man in Russian trafficking saga
Court grants bail to man in Russian trafficking saga
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
21 mins ago
Families in Trans Mara tormented by silence as sons go missing in Russia-Ukraine war
National
By Kiprono Kurgat
21 mins ago
EACC warns against use of public resources in campaigns
National
By Daniel Chege
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Day of drama: Tuju resurfaces as police swarm Karen home
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 21 mins ago
Day of drama: Tuju resurfaces as police swarm Karen home
DCI says Tuju staged disappearance, probes underway
By Maryann Muganda 21 mins ago
DCI says Tuju staged disappearance, probes underway
Court grants bail to man in Russian trafficking saga
By Kamau Muthoni 21 mins ago
Court grants bail to man in Russian trafficking saga
Intern tutors' future uncertain after ruling
By Mike Kihaki 21 mins ago
Intern tutors' future uncertain after ruling
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved