Education sector set for major boost in supplementary budget

Learners at Kalotum Primary School in Turkana Central sub-county study under trees. [Rashid Lorogoi, Standard]

The education sector is the biggest beneficiary of the government’s proposed supplementary budget for the 2025/2026 financial year.

This will offer relief to institutions that have struggled with persistent funding gaps amid ongoing reforms in the sector.

The proposed budget adjustments are expected to channel billions of shillings into schools. Ministerial expenditure is expected to rise by Sh317.9 billion, with the education sector receiving the largest share of the increment, amounting to Sh64.2 billion.

The supplementary budget policy by the Budget and Appropriations Committee, chaired by Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, will go towards teachers’ resource management, which is set to receive an extra Sh34.9 billion to support recruitment, deployment and professional development of teachers across the country.

“The committee took cognizance of the fact that the BPS provides additional funds to the TSC to facilitate the hiring and professional development of teachers under the CBET framework,” the committee stated in its report.

The new funding comes at a time when the education sector has been grappling with significant financial challenges that have slowed implementation of key programmes and strained operations within several institutions, particularly the rollout of the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) framework.

“However, there is a need to optimize existing teaching resources, particularly for teachers ensuring that teachers are effectively deployed, aligned with subject and students’ needs, and supported through continuous professional development is critical to maximising learning outcomes,” the report added.

Among the agencies affected by funding shortfalls is the national examinations body, which has faced budgetary constraints that threatened the smooth administration of national assessments.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has also experienced financial pressure, particularly in settling payments owed to publishers who supply textbooks and other learning materials required under the competency-based curriculum.

Delays in payments have raised concerns among publishers and educators about the sustainability of the supply of learning materials, which are critical in supporting the ongoing curriculum transition.

“Proper utilization of existing human resources can also help address gaps in curriculum delivery reduce inequalities across schools and strengthen the overall impact of Competency Based Education,” the committee report noted.

Despite these challenges, lawmakers acknowledged that the government has made progress in implementing the competency-based education system.

To ease pressure on university funding, the government has proposed an additional Sh16.4 billion to support higher education programmes in the upcoming budget adjustments.

Data presented to Parliament shows that applications to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) have increased steadily over the years while available funding has remained largely unchanged.

As a result, the proportion of eligible students who fail to receive financial support has risen sharply from nine percent in the 2021/2022 academic year to 31 percent in the 2024/2025 academic year.

“The proportion of eligible students who do not receive support has increased significantly from 9 to 31 percent in 2021/2022 and 2024/2025. This widening gap highlights growing pressure on higher education financing and raising concerns about equitable access to tertiary education, particularly for students from low-income households,” the report states.

Members of the National Assembly’s Education Committee have previously recognized the financial strain affecting the sector but expressed optimism that the supplementary budget will help stabilise key programmes and strengthen the reform agenda.

However, the committee cautioned that several structural challenges still threaten the success of the reforms.

Among the issues highlighted are inadequate capitation funds for schools, delays in the disbursement of government allocations, shortages of learning infrastructure and misalignment between available teaching resources and the actual needs of learners.

Such constraints, legislators warned, could undermine the full implementation of the competency-based system and limit the sector’s ability to deliver inclusive and high-quality education.

Another critical area identified by lawmakers is the school feeding programme, particularly in regions facing prolonged drought and food insecurity.

The committee emphasized the need to expand the programme to support vulnerable learners whose nutrition and well-being have been affected by harsh economic and climatic conditions.

Legislators noted that food shortages can negatively affect children’s health, concentration and cognitive development, ultimately contributing to absenteeism and poor academic performance.

Expanding the school feeding programme would ensure that learners receive at least one nutritious meal a day, helping them maintain energy levels and participate effectively in classroom activities.

In addition to supporting learners, lawmakers observed that the programme could stimulate local economies by sourcing food supplies from nearby farmers, thereby boosting agricultural production and strengthening rural livelihoods.

The supplementary budget comes at a time when the government is grappling with revenue shortfalls.

Despite projections showing an increase in total revenue by Sh219.4 billion including Sh147 billion in ordinary revenue, Sh64.9 billion in appropriations-in-aid and Sh7.5 billion in grants — actual collections by December 2025 stood at Sh1.506 trillion against a target of Sh1.654 trillion.

The resulting deficit of Sh148.3 billion has been attributed largely to underperformance in key revenue streams, raising concerns about the government’s fiscal capacity.