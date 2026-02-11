733 top KCSE performers selected to join Equity leadership programme

Audio By Vocalize

Beneficiaries of the 2026 Equity Leaders Programme during the branch-level welcoming ceremony ahead of a two-week induction programme in Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

A total of 733 top KCSE performers have been selected to join the 2026 Equity Leaders Programme (ELP).

This follows a nationwide flag‑off held on Friday across various Equity Bank branches.

The students will report to Nairobi for a two‑week induction before internship placement.

The cohort includes 337 Wings to Fly and Elimu scholars who attained A or A–, 106 top boys and girls from every sub-county with Grade A (Plain), and 290 national top scorers who achieved 84 points.

Speaking during the Nairobi flag‑off, Equity Bank Nairobi Regional Manager Mary Mungai said the milestone reflects the institution’s commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders.

“Today’s flag-off is not just a celebration of academic excellence, but a reaffirmation of our long-term commitment to transforming lives through education and leadership,” she said Ms Mungai.

“These scholars represent the future doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers who will uplift their communities and our region,” she added.

At the Kayole Sub‑County event, Jerioth Kerubo, Director of Education and Community Scholarship Selection Board, said the day marked a proud moment for the community.

“When we flagged off this team, I was there, and I was in charge. I am here for a reason and a purpose,” she said. “When I heard that Friday would be the day to celebrate our top performers, I did not sleep because of excitement.”

Several beneficiaries shared personal stories of how the scholarship programs changed the trajectory of their education.

Umutesi Bineza, an Elimu scholar from Mbooni Girls High School, recalled nearly missing out on secondary education due to financial challenges.

“I am a refugee, and my journey was very tough. I scored 403 marks in primary school but had no hope of joining high school,” she said Bineza.

“I was about to fail completely, but the scholarship saved me. The mentors who visited us kept me going,” she added.

Another beneficiary, Aladwa Stephine, said he learned about the scholarship while at Mwangaza Primary School.

“I scored 399 marks but had no hope of joining high school,” he said. “The scholarship enabled me to study, and I completed with an A-minus. Now I have joined the internship program, and I am grateful for the chance.”

After their induction, the students will take up structured internships in branches across the country, where they will receive professional exposure, mentorship and leadership training.

The program has supported more than 10,000 scholars across East and Central Africa and continues to place graduates in global universities, corporations and public institutions.

The 2026 cohort is expected to begin internship duties immediately after completing the Nairobi induction.

Established in 1998, the Equity Leaders Program began as a small leadership initiative aimed at supporting top-performing students transitioning into university.

Over the years, it has evolved into one of the region’s most influential youth leadership pipelines, producing graduates who have joined Ivy League universities, created innovative startups, led community initiatives, and taken up roles in public service and global institutions.

The program now integrates academic support, mentorship, professional exposure and global opportunities, shaping it into a model leadership development pathway in East and Central Africa.