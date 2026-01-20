New paths, new dreams as over 600 learners Join MP Shah Chania Boys

courtesy

With fresh ambition and renewed determination, more than 600 Grade 10 learners at MP Shah Chania Boys High School have officially begun their academic journey following successful admission into the institution.

The students, drawn from different parts of the country, have already hit the ground running as they prepare to embark on their chosen academic pathways under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

We caught up with the learners at the Thika-based school in Kiambu County on Sunday afternoon during the first day of a three-day orientation and induction programme aimed at equipping them with skills and guidance for senior secondary education.

Among them is Michael Chege, a former student of Gatumaini Junior Secondary School, who expressed excitement after being placed at MP Shah Chania Boys. Still acquainting himself with the new environment, Chege said the orientation sessions have helped him settle in quickly.

“I am happy to be here. The school is welcoming, and the orientation has helped me understand how things work,” he said.

Chege has already identified his subject combination and hopes to pursue automotive engineering at university.

His friend, Jack Kanja, who previously studied at New Bambini Junior School, opted for the Social Sciences pathway. Kanja said his long-term goal is to become an entrepreneur.

“The environment is friendly and holistic, and we are being guided well,” Kanja noted.

Another student, Newton Mungai, could not hide his excitement about joining the school. The soft-spoken learner chose the STEM pathway, which he believes will enable him to pursue software engineering at the university level.

According to Chief Principal James Gitau, the school has already admitted 605 Grade 10 students, noting that MP Shah Chania Boys has sufficient classrooms and facilities to accommodate them comfortably.

He added that the institution is offering all three pathways provided under the CBE curriculum and is fully prepared for implementation.

“We have set aside a full week for comprehensive orientation and induction so that learners clearly understand the pathways available and can make informed choices. We are guiding them daily to ensure the decisions they make will positively shape their future careers,” Gitau said.

The Chief Principal noted that the orientation programme is helping students identify areas they need to emphasise in line with their career aspirations.

Gitau observed that the new Grade 10 learners have shown remarkable enthusiasm and curiosity, describing them as highly inquisitive and distinctly different from Form Three and Form Four students.

“The students are happy, they are settling in well, and they are very inquisitive,” he said.

On preparedness, Gitau assured that the school’s teaching staff is fully ready to deliver the CBE curriculum.

“We have already designated a coordinating teacher, and all heads of department have undergone enhanced training, in addition to the training conducted by the government in December,” he explained.

He added that the school went a step further by engaging experts conversant with CBE to conduct intensive training for teachers on handling Grade 10 learners.

“We aim to make MP Shah Chania Boys a model institution in Competency-Based Education. We want to lead the way and have others follow,” Gitau noted.

The Chief Principal further revealed that the school is in the process of finalising its timetable after guiding students on pathway and subject selection, with lessons expected to begin from Thursday this week.

To strengthen preparedness, four teachers will be dispatched to the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) for validation and approval.

“We want KICD to assess our preparedness so that we start on a firm footing,” he said.

He explained that the timetable could not be completed earlier because students first needed to fully understand the meaning of pathways, subject combinations, and related career prospects.

“Once everyone is on the same page, we will move with speed in the classroom,” he added.

On student reporting, Gitau noted that the school is still receiving calls from parents and guardians, with about 40 more students expected to report from Monday. Some parents, he said, are still seeking scholarships or mobilising resources.

“Any student admitted to MP Shah Chania Boys will be received, even if they report later,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Secretary for Education has announced an extension of the Grade 10 admission and reporting period, citing the need to allow parents and guardians more time to finalise school placements, secure financial resources, and ensure a smooth transition under the new CBE system.