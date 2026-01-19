Arts and Sports students seek transfers after government extends deadline

Dr. Ida Odinga Girls Senior School, Asango offering three pathways. [Courtesy]

The government’s decision to extend the school reporting deadline to January 21 has offered temporary relief to parents and administrators grappling with rising education costs.

However, as admissions continue, the extension has also laid bare deep inequalities in how schools are prepared to implement the Arts and Sports pathway under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

At Dr. Ida Odinga Girls Secondary School in Asango, the extension was welcomed with relief. Principal Nelly Otieno said many parents are simply unable to raise the required fees within the initial timelines.

“The extension was necessary and very welcome. Parents do not have money,” Otieno said.

By Friday, 51 students had reported, bringing the total number of admitted learners to 135 out of the expected 200. But beneath the numbers lies a worrying trend, particularly among learners placed under the Arts and Sports pathway.

“I had been given 10 students under Arts and Sports. Only five reported, and all of them have requested to move to STEM or Social Sciences,” Otieno revealed.

Her concern reflects a broader national challenge. While CBE was designed to nurture diverse talents beyond academics, many schools remain ill-equipped to support Arts and Sports learners.

Art studios are poorly resourced, music rooms lack instruments, and sports fields are either underdeveloped or nonexistent. In some schools, Arts and Sports students are forced to merge with other classes, undermining practical, hands-on learning.

“This is not just a number. It reflects hope turning into hesitation. Without proper guidance and facilities, learners abandon their passions for streams that seem safer or more recognised,” Otieno said.

In contrast, some well-resourced schools present a different picture. Institutions with established theatres, music rooms, libraries and modern sports facilities offer professional

coaching and clear platforms for learners to showcase their talents, making Arts and Sports pathways more attractive and viable.

At Nyakach Girls National School in Nyakach Sub-county, Kisumu County, Deputy Principal Tom Opondo said the admission process has been relatively smooth.

“We are yet to witness major challenges in admissions, apart from a few parents who report without the full fee of Sh27,000,” Opondo said. Parents assist students on admission at Kakamega high school on January 19, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard].

As of this week, the school had admitted about 700 students against a target of 1,400, translating to more than 50 per cent admission.

“Some parents only show up with as little as Sh5,000, which is far below the government requirement, but we are engaging them as admissions continue,” he added.

Nyakach Girls has also built a strong identity in sports, currently holding the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom National Title, among others, reinforcing how investment in athletics can shape school culture and student confidence.

Education experts warn that the persistent prioritisation of STEM and Social Sciences sends a damaging message that creative and athletic talents are secondary. This undermines the inclusivity that CBE was designed to promote.

If the trend of Arts and Sports students seeking transfers continues, Kenya risks losing a generation of artists, musicians and athletes.

Schools are the first link in the talent development chain, feeding national competitions, professional sports and cultural industries.

The consequences extend beyond education. Students pushed into pathways that do not align with their passions may underperform, while the creative and sports sectors suffer declining participation.

Urban and elite schools with better facilities will continue to thrive, while rural and under-resourced institutions fall further behind, widening inequality.

Despite these challenges, the extended deadline offers an opportunity for schools to intervene.