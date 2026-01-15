Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan, free lunch trigger storm in Parliament

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro addresses the Press on school fees in his offices at the KICC, Nairobi, on December 31, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s move reducing day secondary school fees to Sh500 and several motivation strategies, has elicited mixed reactions on whether the National Government-Constituency Funds can fully fund his programme.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you