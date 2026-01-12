Senior Schools open doors to CBE pioneer class

Moi Girls high school-Vokoli Chief Principal Hellen Mabese Luhangala welcome Grade 10 students admitted on January 12, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Admission of Grade 10 learners officially kicks off on Monday, marking a historic milestone in Kenya’s education journey under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

There were beehives of activity across the country as dawn breaks with parents streaming in with learners.

For principals, teachers, parents and learners, this week represents both relief and anticipation as institutions welcome what many describe as the “new baby on the block” — the first cohort transitioning into senior secondary under CBE.

Unlike previous intakes, these learners are slightly older, aged between 15 and 16, and are entering schools structured around three pathways: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); Social Sciences; and Arts and Sports.

School heads across the country say they are ready.

Parents acccompanying Grade 10 learners awaits admission at St Joseph's Boys Kitale on January 12, 2026. [Osinde Obare, Standard]

At Pangani Girls, one of the country’s leading national schools, the admission exercise was in full swing early in the morning.

Principal Dr Millicent Odhiambo said by 10am, more than 300 parents had already been cleared at the gate.

“Our capacity is 765 learners, covering bed space, classrooms and catering. At Pangani, we are ready in class, in the kitchen and in accommodation,” she said.

“We are offering all three pathways. For STEM, we have increased capacity, introduced smart classrooms and improved our technology. In social sciences, we are also fully prepared.”

In western Kenya, Moi Girls Vokoli principal Hellen Mabese Luhangala said her school is ready to guide learners as they settle into their chosen pathways, while remaining flexible.

“There are learners who feel they may not be comfortable with the pathway they initially chose,” she said.

“We will work closely with the ministry to explore alternatives so that they can change to the pathway that suits them best.”

A parent confirms her daughters' requirements on admission at Pangani Girls School, Nairobi in Grade 10 on January 12, 2026. [Elvis Ogina Standard]

At Machakos School, the principal Benson Manoo said the school is ready to mentor the learners immediately they arrive to realise their full potential.

“We are receiving children at 15 and 16 years, unlike before when they were 14. This calls for an all-round nurturing process, not just academic instruction,” said Manoo.

At St Joseph’s Boys High School in Kitale, Deputy Principal David Shikanda said the school began admitting learners as early as 6am, with over 350 parents processed by noon.

The school expects to admit about 800 Grade 10 learners by the end of the week.

“One challenge we are seeing is that some parents are arriving without school fees or required items. Our Chief Principal, Cosmas Nabungolo, has been lenient, especially in desperate cases, allowing learners to report as parents seek solutions later,” Shikanda said. Grade 10 students arriving at Othaya Boys, Nyeri county for admission on January 12, 2026. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

He added that the school encourages co-parenting.

“We urge parents to work with us to instill discipline as we provide a conducive learning environment.” Londiani High School, Kipkelion principal Dr Daniel Chelule welcome a Grade 10 learner on January 12, 2026. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

In Kericho County, admission at Chepwagan Boys High School continued smoothly despite the institution having been closed indefinitely following protests over alleged exam leakage. County Director of Education Julius Ngoneshi confirmed that the Grade 10 admission exercise was ongoing without disruption. Students awaits admission in Grade 10 at Kagumo High School on January 12, 2026. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

Central Kenya schools also recorded heavy turnouts. At Kagumo High School in Nyeri County, Deputy Principal Administration Charles Maina said about 660 of the expected 820 learners had already reported on the first day.

“We are well prepared and the process is running smoothly. Despite pressure on staff, adequate planning has ensured there are no major challenges,” Maina said. Loreto girls high school, Limuru students welcome Grade 10 cohorts for admission on January 12, 2026. [George Njunge, Standard]

In Limuru, Loreto Girls and Limuru Girls schools experienced overwhelming numbers, forcing administrators to erect tents and turn playgrounds into temporary parking areas.

Senior students at Loreto High School Limuru were seen helping new Grade 10 learners carry their belongings, a gesture principal Ngecha Lena said symbolised a warm welcome to the new curriculum. A Grade 10 student at Kisumu girls accompanied by parent on admission on January 12, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard].

Similar scenes played out nationwide from Kisumu Girls, Lugulu Girls and Kisii School, Nairobi School, Teremi Boys in Bungoma and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Secondary and Technical School in Mombasa — as parents queued patiently, some sharing tea and buns as they awaited clearance. Grade 10 learners taken through admission process at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Secondary and technical School in Mombasa on Jan 12, 2026[Omondi Onyango, Standard]

At St Francis of Assisi Girls’ School in Kolongolo, on the Trans Nzoia–West Pokot border, principal Hellen Wanyonyi said the school had admitted its first cohort of CBE learners and was targeting over 350 students. Parents take a nap due to long queue for admission of Grade 10 students at Kisii school on Jan 12, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

As the admissions continue through the week, the picture on the ground is clear: while challenges such as fees, congestion and adjustment remain, senior schools are rolling out the red carpet for Kenya’s pioneer CBE class, determined to make the transition into Grade 10 as smooth and welcoming as possible.