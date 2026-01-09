Kabarak High School's unmatched KCSE run cemented on the national grid

Moi High School Kabarak principal Elisheba Cheruyot joins students in celebrating 2025 KCSE results on Jan 9, 2026. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Moi High School Kabarak has once again reaffirmed its status as one of Kenya’s academic powerhouses after posting a stellar performance in the latest Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Its story stands as a testament to what disciplined leadership, teamwork and a holistic approach to education can achieve on the national stage.

The school has extended its remarkable run that has seen the institution dominate the national performance grid over the past several years.

According to the schools' principal Elisheba Cheruyot, the school has posted a 10.6 mean score of A- (10.6), a significant improvement from last year’s B+ (8.9).

Out of 406 candidates, the school produced 82 straight As, 150 A- grades and 119 B+ grades, 43 B and 9 B- grades, underscoring a consistent culture of excellence that has become synonymous with Kabarak.

“Our students have done very well, with a great improvement. They were extremely hardworking, committed to their studies, disciplined and diligent. They worked round the clock, listened to instructions and remained focused to pass the exams. Compared to previous years, this is a very high level of performance,” said Cheruiyot.

She noted that both boys and girls performed almost at par across subjects, including STEM and social sciences, with Mathematics posting strong outcomes.

“From the results we have downloaded, the boys and girls are performing about the same. They have always been almost at par,” she added.

The principal attributed the success to long-term planning, discipline and early syllabus coverage.

“This performance is a projection plan right from Form One. By May, we had covered the syllabus and focused on revision. The students were disciplined, focused and very hardworking,” she said.

She noted that collaboration among students from diverse backgrounds, coupled with strong student-teacher partnerships, has created a synergy that drives collective excellence.

“The shared commitments and goals go beyond individual achievements and propel us towards greatness as a whole,” she said.

The results mark yet another milestone in a journey of sustained academic success. In the 2024 KCSE, the school posted a mean score of 9.89, translating to a mean grade of B+, with an impressive 99 per cent transition to university.

That year, Kabarak produced 34 A plain, 134 A- grades, 83 B+ and 83 B grades, continuing its tradition of churning out candidates qualified for direct university entry.Celebrations following the release of the results reflected the pride and confidence within the school community, with students, teachers and parents acknowledging a performance that has now become a familiar hallmark.

In 2023, Kabarak topped the list of best-performing schools nationally after posting a mean grade of B+ with a performance index of 10.43, an improvement from 10.13 in 2022.

The steady upward trajectory has placed the institution among a select group of schools that consistently set the pace in national examinations.

The school’s leadership attributes this dominance to discipline, teamwork and shared accountability.

Board of Directors Chairman Gideon Moi said the school’s success is anchored on values that go beyond examination scores.

“At Moi High School Kabarak, we consider discipline to be the cornerstone of our achievement. Another essential component of our success is teamwork,” Gideon said. He noted that these virtues promote character development, accountability and resilience among learners.

He acknowledged the critical role played by teachers and parents, saying no single individual can take credit for the school’s achievements.

“No accomplishment is ever the product of a single person’s work. This institution has evolved into a symbol of excellence in learning due to the joint efforts of parents, students, teaching and non-teaching staff, and the school management,” she said.

Teacher John Janeh praised the class—fondly nicknamed Elishas, —for their discipline and collaboration. "They worked together and were ready not to leave anyone behind," he said.

Students also expressed optimism, pledging to uphold and surpass the legacy set by the class of 2025.

Sasha Amara, a candidate, “Education without a strong moral and spiritual foundation is incomplete. Success is not just about high grades, but about developing individuals of character, integrity and servant leadership.”

John Odhiambo said the rise of Kabarak to the pinnacle of national performance is rooted in a deliberate effort to nurture the whole learner.

Our journey has been marked by a collective commitment to providing an environment that fosters character formation, academic brilliance and holistic development," he said.