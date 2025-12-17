×
Njengere: KJSEA results to come in hard copy, online slips

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 17, 2025
KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Learners who sat the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) will receive their results in two formats: hard copy print-outs and provisional online slips, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has said.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere said the dual system will safeguard accuracy, transparency and accountability under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

In a circular to education officials and school heads dated Decemebr 11, KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said the council will ensure results released to learners, parents and schools are credible, verifiable and properly interpreted.

KNEC will issue hard copy  results print-outs to all assessment centres that presented candidates for the 2025 KJSEA.

 These official documents, he observed, will capture key institutional details, including the sub-county, the school's unique assessment centre code and the institution's name.

"This information is critical in eliminating confusion and ensuring that every candidate's results are traceable to a specific learning centre," noted Dr Njengere.

The print-outs will contain candidates' personal details such as assessment numbers, names and gender, as well as subject-by-subject results showing the performance level attained by each learner.

"The council is keen that results reflect the learner's demonstrated competencies, not just raw scores," Dr Njengere said, noting the performance levels align with the approved descriptors under the competency-based assessment framework.

The official print-outs will show each candidate's overall performance across the three pathways: Social Sciences, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and Arts and Sports. KNEC says this is intended to guide learners, parents and schools in identifying strengths, interests and suitable progression pathways.

To complement the hard copy print-outs, the council has provided an  online option for schools to generate individual assessment result slips.

Heads of institutions can access the slips by logging into the Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) portal, selecting the results menu and entering a candidate's assessment number. Schools are expected to print, sign and issue these slips to parents or guardians.

However, KNEC points out that the result slips are provisional.

"It is important to note that the result slips are provisional, and the council reserves the right to correct the information given therein," Dr Njengere said.

 He explained that this safeguard allows the council to address any anomalies detected after release, without compromising the integrity of the assessment process.

KNEC says all results-related queries must follow an established formal channel. Institutions wishing to lodge queries are required to submit them in writing through their respective sub-county directors of education within 30 days of results release.

The submission must clearly indicate the school details, affected candidates, the subject in question and reliable contact information.

