×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How 2025 KJSEA candidates can check results

By Ronald Kipruto | Dec. 11, 2025

Ngara Girls students during a past national examination. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released the first Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results, replacing the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba announced Thursday.

The 1,130,587 Grade 9 learners who sat the inaugural KJSEA between October 27 and November 3 can access their results on the KNEC portal by entering their name and assessment number at www.kjsea.knec.ac.ke and submitting to view or print their scores.

Unlike the previous KCPE, the KJSEA does not rank schools or candidates nationally, focusing instead on competencies, skills development, and learners’ growth, said David.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Learners receive achievement levels (AL) from AL 1, representing one to ten per cent, to AL 8, representing 90 to 100 per cent, with corresponding points from one to eight, compared with the KCPE maximum of 500 marks across five subjects.

Results will guide placement into senior school pathways, with 60 per cent of placement based on strength across nine subjects, 20 per cent on school-based assessments from Grades 7 and 8 including projects, practicals, oral and written tasks, and 20 per cent on KJSEA scores.

The three senior school pathways are Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Social Sciences, and Arts and Sports Science.

“KJSEA shifts focus from competition to recognising individual learners’ abilities and growth,” said David, noting the system will provide continuous feedback to improve learning.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2025 KJSEA CS Ogamba announces 2025 students transition
.

Latest Stories

Girls outperform boys in 2025 KJSEA results
Girls outperform boys in 2025 KJSEA results
Education
By Mike Kihaki
19 mins ago
Harambee Starlets up seven spots to 133 in latest FIFA rankings
Football
By Robert Abong'o
21 mins ago
How 2025 KJSEA candidates can check results
National
By Ronald Kipruto
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

KJSEA vs KCPE: What you need to know
By David Njaaga 4 hrs ago
KJSEA vs KCPE: What you need to know
Why Kenya's Sh2.5 trillion pension funds hold key to increased home ownership
By Graham Kajilwa 8 hrs ago
Why Kenya's Sh2.5 trillion pension funds hold key to increased home ownership
Why Sonko's political comeback sparks curiosity
By Edwin Nyarangi 8 hrs ago
Why Sonko's political comeback sparks curiosity
From deaths to delays, Haiti mission marred with legal battles
By Francis Ontomwa 8 hrs ago
From deaths to delays, Haiti mission marred with legal battles
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved