Universities urged to fast-track reforms ahead of 2029 CBE transition

From Right-Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) VC Prof. Victoria Ngumi and Chancellor Prof. Joseph Mathu Ndung'u during the 45th graduation on December 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The government has called on higher learning institutions to speed up reforms in preparation for the 2029 rollout of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system at the tertiary level.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said with just three years left before the first CBE cohort joins universities, institutions must intensify their readiness.

Speaking during the joint graduation ceremony of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and the Pan African University Institute for Basic Sciences,

Technology and Innovation (PAUSTI), Ogamba warned that the country cannot afford to be unprepared.

He urged universities to invest more in staff development, curriculum redesign and modern teaching facilities to align with competency-based, student-centred and interdisciplinary learning.

His remarks were delivered on his behalf by Dr. David Watene, Director of Education in the State Department for Higher Education. The CS noted that universities are already under

pressure to modernize programmes, strengthen digital infrastructure and align research with national development goals.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the higher education sector and safeguarding staff welfare, describing university personnel as the backbone of the system.

“The government remains steadfast in honouring its obligations to all university workers,” Ogamba said. “It is through this shared commitment where government provides and staff

deliver, that we will transform our universities into powerhouses of innovation.”

A total of 4,650 graduates received degrees, diplomas and certificates during the event, marking the 45th JKUAT and 13th PAUSTI graduation ceremonies. JKUAT alone awarded

68 PhDs, 258 master’s degrees and more than 3,600 bachelor’s degrees.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Victoria Wambui Ngumi highlighted the institution’s expanding research and innovation portfolio, citing a new bioinformatics lab for crop and poultry genetics,

an AI-enhanced cervical cancer screening project in Laikipia, and a JICA-funded climate-smart agriculture pilot in Ahero.

She noted that 9,690 new students were admitted in September across various disciplines