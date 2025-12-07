×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Universities urged to fast-track reforms ahead of 2029 CBE transition

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 7, 2025
From Right-Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) VC Prof. Victoria Ngumi and Chancellor Prof. Joseph Mathu Ndung'u during the 45th graduation on December 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The government has called on higher learning institutions to speed up reforms in preparation for the 2029 rollout of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system at the tertiary level.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said with just three years left before the first CBE cohort joins universities, institutions must intensify their readiness.

Speaking during the joint graduation ceremony of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and the Pan African University Institute for Basic Sciences,

Technology and Innovation (PAUSTI), Ogamba warned that the country cannot afford to be unprepared.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He urged universities to invest more in staff development, curriculum redesign and modern teaching facilities to align with competency-based, student-centred and interdisciplinary learning.

His remarks were delivered on his behalf by Dr. David Watene, Director of Education in the State Department for Higher Education. The CS noted that universities are already under

pressure to modernize programmes, strengthen digital infrastructure and align research with national development goals.  

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the higher education sector and safeguarding staff welfare, describing university personnel as the backbone of the system.

“The government remains steadfast in honouring its obligations to all university workers,” Ogamba said. “It is through this shared commitment where government provides and staff

deliver, that we will transform our universities into powerhouses of innovation.”

A total of 4,650 graduates received degrees, diplomas and certificates during the event, marking the 45th JKUAT and 13th PAUSTI graduation ceremonies. JKUAT alone awarded

68 PhDs, 258 master’s degrees and more than 3,600 bachelor’s degrees.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Victoria Wambui Ngumi highlighted the institution’s expanding research and innovation portfolio, citing a new bioinformatics lab for crop and poultry genetics,

an AI-enhanced cervical cancer screening project in Laikipia, and a JICA-funded climate-smart agriculture pilot in Ahero.

She noted that 9,690 new students were admitted in September across various disciplines

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education CS Julius Ogamba Universities Preparation For CBE Transition Competency-Based Education (CBE) JKUAT VC Prof. Victoria Ngumi
.

Latest Stories

Algiers shows Africa's struggle between radical zeal and dependency
Algiers shows Africa's struggle between radical zeal and dependency
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
4 hrs ago
Talanta Sports City is a brilliant reinvention of sporting culture
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
4 hrs ago
Land acquisition deals for carbon credits raise transparency concern, report warns
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Ritz Carlton: High-end luxury resort stirring up rage in the Mara
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
The Ritz Carlton: High-end luxury resort stirring up rage in the Mara
Knec rolls out senior school hubs as CBE reform takes shape
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Knec rolls out senior school hubs as CBE reform takes shape
Parliament orders Sh10b NHIF payout to rescue failing hospitals
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Parliament orders Sh10b NHIF payout to rescue failing hospitals
DP question: Kindiki's loud voice in mini poll leaves Ruto agonising
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
DP question: Kindiki's loud voice in mini poll leaves Ruto agonising
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved