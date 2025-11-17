JSS intern teachers demand confirmation to permanent terms

A section of Junior Secondary School teachers in Murang'a protests over the government reduction of capitation to learners and failure to employ them on permanent terms. [File, Standard]

Junior secondary school intern teachers from Nairobi have called on the government to confirm them into permanent and pensionable terms as their contract comes to an end in December 31st.

They noted that their agreement with the government through the ministry of health was a one year before being confirmed.

The confirmed that they are not going to renew their contracts citing a low pay which they say is discriminatory.

“We will not renew that contract and come the next year if we are not confirmed, we will not resume our duties, let’s see how STEM is going to be taught,” said Abraham Odondi, a JSS teacher from Embakasi.

Odondi lamented that overstaying on contract employment terms will put them at a disadvantage as they are not able to enjoy benefits permanent employment offers.

“We are also teachers just like any other, we also want house allowance and medical cover which are not provided under the contract we signed,” he said.

He added,” Mr President, some of us have young families that look up to us for provision and the Sh17,000 that we are being paid is not enough to keep things afloat,”

They claim that money had already been allocated to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC)to a tune of Sh7.2 billion.

Their demands were supported by the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Kilifi branch who also appealed to the TCS, to absorb the intern teachers.

The union stated that internship teachers have demonstrated exceptional performance and deserve stable positions within the education system.

Kilifi County KUPPET branch Secretary Mogere Caleb said that the government must act swiftly to absorb intern teachers into permanent roles.

''Our contract that we signed was for one year and this contract is now coming to an end. We want the TSC to move with speed to give these teachers permanent and pensionable jobs. We want them to be confirmed immediately' 'he said.

Further, Mogere has urged the government to comply with a recent court directive that called for the abolishment of the internship model for teachers, saying teachers deserve employment upon graduation.

''Intern teachers face financial hardships. You give them Sh17,000 that money is not enough. We want the government to scrap the internship program. Permanent employment will alleviate their challenges and offer them dignity and stability,” he said.

The secretary cited the nationwide shortage of secondary school teachers as a pressing concern, warning that delays in hiring could further strain the education sector.

“These teachers have proven their competence during the internship period. It is only fair and logical that they be hired on permanent terms without delay,” Mogere said.

Despite earlier assurances from the government that intern teachers would be hired permanently after one year, many internship teachers have been asked to renew their internship contracts.

The move has sparked frustration and disappointment among teachers, who feel betrayed by the government.