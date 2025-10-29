Inside exam security operation to safeguard national assessments

[Courtesy, Interior Ministry]

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo confirmed that the national assessment exercise had progressed smoothly across the country despite heavy short rains that have hindered transportation in several regions.

Speaking after overseeing the opening of an examination container at the Starehe Deputy County Commissioner’s office, Dr. Omollo said no major incidents had been reported since the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) began on Monday.