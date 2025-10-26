×
KNEC rolls out landmark CBC assessments for Grade 6 and 9 learners

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 26, 2025
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba [PSC]

Kenya’s education system is marking another milestone this week as the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) begins administering  two major assessments under the

Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for Grade 6 learners and the inaugural Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) for Grade 9 students

kicked off on Monday, involving over 2.5 million learners across the country.

While KPSEA marks its third edition under the CBC, KJSEA represents the first-ever transition examination for junior school learners — signaling a new phase in the country’s

education journey.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Njeng’ere said the dual examinations are a major step in implementing the CBC’s continuous and competency-based approach to

assessment.

“These assessments are not about ranking learners but evaluating competencies. They will inform the transition to senior school and guide teachers, parents, and policymakers on

curriculum effectiveness,” said Dr. Njeng’ere.

He added that the Grade 9 KJSEA focuses on practical and applied learning outcomes, emphasizing problem-solving, communication, and innovation skills. “We are moving away

from the exam-oriented culture to one that nurtures critical thinkers,” he said.

The KPSEA will test learners in Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Integrated Science, and Creative Arts and Social Studies. Results will be used for formative feedback rather than

placement, aligning with CBC principles.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba assured the public of the government’s readiness for the national exercise.

“We have taken every measure to ensure smooth, fair, and credible assessments. This marks a new era for Kenya’s learners as we transition to a system that values skills and

values as much as knowledge,” said Ogamba.

Stakeholders have welcomed the move as a sign of maturity in CBC implementation. Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary-General Akelo Misori

said the assessments form “a strong foundation for a system that recognizes every learner’s potential.”

As the exams continue, attention now shifts to how KJSEA results will shape the rollout of senior school next year — a crucial test for Kenya’s education reforms.

“The journey has not been easy, but it is rewarding to see the CBC vision taking root in every classroom,” Dr. Njeng’ere said.

