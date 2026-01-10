I was arrested over State House march post, activist Nzioka says

Activist Nzioka Muli during an interview at Jevanjee gardens after his release from Muthaiga Police Station. [Fred Kagonye, Standard]

Nzioka Muli, an activist vocal on X who was arrested on Friday night and freed on Saturday afternoon, claimed that police arrested him over a December 13, 2025, post about debt, land and natural resources on the platform.

A hashtag calling for his release trended for a better part of Saturday morning with speculation rife that he may have been arrested over a post by Maverick Aoko about National Intelligence Service boss Noordin Haji that he quoted and made a comment.

According to Nzioka, the post that got him arrested was copied from another X user, and he tweeted it before it was reported for breaking regulations on the platform through a call to violence.

He told The Standard that he appealed the decision and he got an email from X informing him of his suspension from the platform for a week.

“I opted to take a screenshot of the post and deleted it, posting the photo instead of waiting for seven days for the suspension to be lifted,” he said.

The post, he said, did not specify where he wanted people to march to, and the odious debt or the natural resources that he was talking about were for which country, adding that he does not understand why he was arrested.

The activist says that on Friday, he was on his way home from Fedha estate, Nairobi, alongside his brother Benson Muli, when they noticed they were being followed by a car.

“While walking, the car blocked our way and four of us alighted and bundled me into the boot of the Toyota probox,” he said.

He would later learn that he had been arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers who drove him to the Muthaiga Police Station via Mombasa road.

“On the way, they kept asking me questions about why I abuse politicians.”

At the station where he was booked the interrogation continued, he says that they also took a photo of him probably to post on the DCI official social media pages.

He spent the night at the station and was freed yesterday at noon on a Sh10,000 cash and told that he would be taken to court on tomorrow.

Nzioka said that he does not see anything wrong with the post that got the attention of DCI saying he does not think the arrest was ploy to get him on his post about Haji which he says does not imply anything at all.

“Nobody brought it up at the station but it could be an excuse [to arrest him].”

He thanked Kenyans on X for calling for his release saying that an officer at Muthaiga confided that he was freed due to the pressure online.

“I am grateful for your voice that is why I have been released,” he said.