Top researchers, innovators and educators awarded

President William Ruto inspects a Guard of Honor Durng Mashujaa Day at Ithookwe Stadium, Kitui County. [PCS]

During Mashujaa Day celebrations at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui on Monday, President William Ruto recognised several scholars and innovators.

Prof Bitange Ndemo, Kenya’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union, was celebrated for championing digital transformation and ICT innovation in governance.

Prof Collette Suda, a member of the National Police Service Commission, a trailblazer in higher education and gender equity, was awarded.

In science education, Prof Raphael Munavu, the chairman, Konza Technopolis Development Authority, who chaired the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms, was also recognised.

Prof Olive Mugenda was honoured for her “transformative leadership in higher education, driving institutional reforms and excellence at Kenyatta University and beyond”.

Prof Wanjiku Kabira was hailed as a beacon in women’s studies and political history, toward gender justice.

Prof Henry Mutoro has been recognized for promoting indigenous languages and cultural research.

Posthumously, Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o, the globally acclaimed writer whose works revolutionised African literature and identity and Dr Henry Chakava, a publishing pioneer who gave voice to African authors, were recognised.

Abdalla Mohamed Abubakar was celebrated as a custodian of Swahili heritage in Lamu and a promoter of Islamic and indigenous knowledge.

Dr Jemimah Maina was honoured for pioneering research on child development and psychological well-being.

Dr Dianah Kamande Wanjiku, founder of Come Together Widows and Orphans, was honoured for her advocacy for widows’ and children’s rights, giving thousands of families a voice and access to justice.

Dr Josephine Kulea, founder of the Samburu Girls Foundation, has rescued more than 2,000 girls from FGM and early marriages, offering them education and a new lease on life.

Daniel Mutai and Daniel Otieno Randa were celebrated for promoting access to quality education for learners with disabilities, particularly in TVET institutions.