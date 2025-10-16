×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KCSE rehearsals to proceed despite Friday's public holiday

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 16, 2025

Nakuru boys High school KCSE candidates. [Photo, File]

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) rehearsals scheduled for Friday, October 17, will proceed as planned despite the day being declared a public holiday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday gazetted the holiday to honor former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died in India yesterday.

According to officials at the Ministry of Education, postponing the rehearsals would significantly disrupt the national examination calendar.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The decision follows a familiar pattern, as the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has in the past maintained exam timetables despite newly declared public holidays.

On the same day, Kenya will hold a state funeral service for Raila Odinga at Nyayo National Stadium.

His body will then be taken to his Karen home overnight before being flown to Kisumu on Saturday, October 18, for a final public viewing at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo. He will be buried on Sunday, October 19, at his Opoda farm in Bondo.

A total of 1,130,669 candidates have registered for the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) this year, the first exit exam for Junior Secondary learners.

Another 1,298,089 candidates will sit the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA).

During the rehearsals, candidates, who begin their national exams on Tuesday, October 21, with French, Arabic, Sign Language, and German orals, will be briefed on examination rules and procedures. Teachers and supervisors will also review protocols for administering and overseeing the tests.

The national exams and assessments will run from Friday, October 17, to Friday, November 21, 2025. Briefings for supervisors, invigilators, and center managers began on Monday, October 6.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2025 KCSE rehearsals Education Ministry Friday Public Holiday Remembering Raila Odinga
.

Latest Stories

What pact between President and Gideon means for Kalonzo
What pact between President and Gideon means for Kalonzo
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
36 mins ago
Mercurial Agwambo's moves that left friend and foe baffled
National
By Barrack Muluka
36 mins ago
Senators say Raila stood as a symbol of resilience and courage
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Grief, glory, chaos in the people's president's final homecoming
By Jacinta Mutura and David Odongo 36 mins ago
Grief, glory, chaos in the people's president's final homecoming
The valleys and mountains that defined Raila's political career
By Ndungu Gachane 36 mins ago
The valleys and mountains that defined Raila's political career
How doctors at India's Devamatha Hospital strived to save ex-premier
By Mercy Kahenda 36 mins ago
How doctors at India's Devamatha Hospital strived to save ex-premier
Why Raila's body never made it to Parliament
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 36 mins ago
Why Raila's body never made it to Parliament
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved