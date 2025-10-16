Government declares Friday a public holiday in honour of Raila

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

The government had declared Friday, October 17, a national holiday to allow Kenyans mourn the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The announcement was made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in a gazette notice issued on Thursday.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Friday the 17th October 2025 shall be a public holiday in honour of the departed former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga," read the notice.

The holiday coincides with Odinga's state funeral service planned for the same day and will be held at the Nyayo stadium.

According to the National Funeral Committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, the state function will be attended by many dignitaries including foreign heads of state.

A provisional funeral programme released by the committee indicates that Friday activities will begin with a military conducted procession of the body from the Lee Funeral Home to the stadium, and later move to Odinga's Karen residence for an overnight stay.

Odinga's body is expected to touchdown at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at around 9.30 AM today following a repatriation facilitated by the government of India, where Odinga died while undergoing treatment.

President William Ruto and the Odinga family will receive the body at the airport before attendant military protocols follow.

Odinga's body will lie in state for public viewing at the Parliament buildings.

A similar event will happen in Kisumu on Saturday before the final interment on Sunday as the wishes of the deceased.