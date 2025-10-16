×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Government declares Friday a public holiday in honour of Raila

By Denis Omondi | Oct. 16, 2025
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

The government had declared Friday, October 17, a national holiday to allow Kenyans mourn the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The announcement was made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in a gazette notice issued on Thursday.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Friday the 17th October 2025 shall be a public holiday in honour of the departed former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga," read the notice.

The holiday coincides with Odinga's state funeral service planned for the same day and will be held at the Nyayo stadium.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the National Funeral Committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, the state function will be attended by many dignitaries including foreign heads of state.

A provisional funeral programme released by the committee indicates that Friday activities will begin with a military conducted procession of the body from the Lee Funeral Home to the stadium, and later move to Odinga's Karen residence for an overnight stay.

Odinga's body is expected to touchdown at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at around 9.30 AM today following a repatriation facilitated by the government of India, where Odinga died while undergoing treatment.

President William Ruto and the Odinga family will receive the body at the airport before attendant military protocols follow.

Odinga's body will lie in state for public viewing at the Parliament buildings.

A similar event will happen in Kisumu on Saturday before the final interment on Sunday as the wishes of the deceased.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Dead State Funeral Public Holiday Former PM
.

Latest Stories

What pact between President and Gideon means for Kalonzo
What pact between President and Gideon means for Kalonzo
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
37 mins ago
Mercurial Agwambo's moves that left friend and foe baffled
National
By Barrack Muluka
37 mins ago
Senators say Raila stood as a symbol of resilience and courage
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Grief, glory, chaos in the people's president's final homecoming
By Jacinta Mutura and David Odongo 37 mins ago
Grief, glory, chaos in the people's president's final homecoming
The valleys and mountains that defined Raila's political career
By Ndungu Gachane 37 mins ago
The valleys and mountains that defined Raila's political career
How doctors at India's Devamatha Hospital strived to save ex-premier
By Mercy Kahenda 37 mins ago
How doctors at India's Devamatha Hospital strived to save ex-premier
Why Raila's body never made it to Parliament
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 37 mins ago
Why Raila's body never made it to Parliament
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved